  • Friday, March 18, 2022
News

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshop to mark Holi in New York

FILE PHOTO: People celebrate the Indian Holi Festival May 3, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A New York-based cultural organisation will host a special Holi celebration on Saturday (19) special festivities including a puppet show, art activities, Indian dance workshops to commemorate the Indian festival of colours. 

The Culture Tree, which promotes cultural literacy about South Asia, in partnership with New York City’s cultural epicentre The Seaport, is organising the event.

“As a cultural educator, I am always looking forward to providing children with authentic, immersive and inspiring experiences. In our Holi celebration, we will bring to life the festivities of one of the most fun festivals and bring the community together,” said Anu Sehgal, founder and president of The Culture Tree.

“Through events like this, we can offer cross-cultural exposure that can help shape knowledgeable, open-minded and respectful individuals, while also offering ways in which children and families from the diaspora can connect with and celebrate their heritage,”

The Culture Tree, which is a Minority Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) Certified organisation, said that the puppet show, ‘Colors of Krishna’s Love’, highlights “one of the most beloved stories from Krishna’s childhood, that of engaging in games and antics with his friends and family, including his friends Radha and Sudama”.

FILE PHOTO: The Ajna Dance Company performs during the Holi celebration at The Brooklyn Children’s Museum on April 24, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The show will include dance, drama, puppetry, songs and a grand finale in which the children can play with the characters of Krishna, Sudama and Radha.

The celebrations will also include a puppet-making workshop, giving the children an opportunity to make their own puppets based on the characters from the show.

A dance performance inspired by a mix of Bollywood, folk and semi-classical choreography, paired with popular songs on Holi, an energetic and engaging Holi inspired Bollywood and Bhangra dance lesson for the children and parents will also be held.

The organisation said visitors will also be able to sample traditional Indian cuisine and purchase Holi colours and books to continue the festivities at home.

Children’s book author and communications director at The Culture Tree, Mona Sehgal said in a blog post on the website of The Seaport that the Holi puppet show is written by Indian storytellers Madhuri Kale and Sampada Pawar.

She said the puppet show also addresses the issue of colourism and aims to convey “the message that love and friendship prevail and can overcome socially-created barriers surrounding skin colour”.

She added that The Culture Tree partners with museums, galleries, schools and libraries to implement its classes and programmes. It was invited by The Metropolitan Museum of Art to be a part of its World Culture Festival, during when the organisation did three performances of ‘The Colours of Krishna’s Love’.

The Culture Tree provides South Asian themed educational and cultural programs for children and their families, using language, art, puppet shows, dance, food and the holidays to provide audiences here a detailed experience about the culture in the sub-continent.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

