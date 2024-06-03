Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj Ji’s 73rd birthday celebrated

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan, former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and numerous other dignitaries participated in the festivities and extended their greetings

A Green Birthday-Environmental Service Festival was held at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh, on June 3 to mark the 73rd birthday of its president HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj Ji. (Photo: Facebook)

By: Shajil Kumar

A GREEN Birthday-Environmental Service Festival was held at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh, on Monday (3) to mark the 73rd birthday of its president HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj Ji.

Many devotees, followers, revered saints, politicians, and actors from India and abroad sent video messages, written messages, greetings, and numerous messages of commitment dedicated to the environment.

The lighting of the holy lamp marked the beginning of the Green Birthday Celebration and Environmental Service Festival.

During the occasion, the Parmarth Niketan family initiated several new environment-dedicated initiatives and announced future service projects, such as Divyangta Mukt Bharat, Ganga Yoga, Ganga Katha, Parmarth Triveni Pushp in Prayagraj, Monsoon Kanwar Mela plantation, and many other projects dedicated to the environment and humanity.

Paying homage to the tradition from Jagadguru Shankaracharya Ji Maharaj to Mahamandaleshwar Swami Asanganand Ji Maharaj, Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj Ji honored all the revered saints and said, “This is not just a manifestation festival but an environmental service festival. This entire life is dedicated to the environment, nature, Mother Earth, Ganga, and all of humanity. We are fortunate that God has given us birth on this divine land of India.”

He presented all the revered saints and guests with cardamom, Rudraksha garlands, and the green gift of a Rudraksha plant from the Himalayas. The programme began with “Vande Mataram” and concluded with “Jana Gana Mana.”

A grand feast (Bhandara) was organised at Parmarth Niketan to mark the occasion.

The event was attended by many revered saints including M.M. Swami Asanganand Saraswati Ji, Yoga Rishi Swami Ramdev Ji, Acharya M.M. Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji, Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Ji, M.M. Swami Harichetananand Ji, Sant Shri Murlidhar Ji, Dr. Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati Ji, Swami Dayaram Das Ji, Swami Jayantanand Saraswati Ji, Shri Ajay Bhai Ji, Sadhvi Abha Saraswati Ji, Swami Ravi Prapanchacharya Ji, Swami Krishnacharya Ji, Swami Keshavanand Ji, Swami Sanatan Tirth Ji, and Swami Gangeshwaranand Ji.