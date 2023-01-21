Website Logo
  • Saturday, January 21, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Protest at press conference of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh

Written and directed by Santoshi, the film depicts the war of the two opposing ideologies between Gandhi and Godse.

Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

A promotional event for Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming film “Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh” was on Friday disrupted by protesters, who claimed the movie undermines the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and glorifies his assassin, Nathuram Godse.

Written and directed by Santoshi, the film depicts the war of the two opposing ideologies between Gandhi and Godse.

During the press event, the protesters, who sat among the media personnel, waved black flags and shouted slogans like ‘Mahatma Gandhi Zindabaad’.

They alleged that through the movie, Santoshi was trying to glorify Nathuram Godse, the man who killed Gandhi on January 30, 1948.

According to a press release issued on behalf of the makers, police were called to avoid any unpleasant situation.

Santoshi said his film does not glorify Godse.

“Once people see the film, they will understand what I am trying to convey through my film. I have equally given importance to both the historical characters in my films,” the director said in a statement.

“Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh” features Deepak Antani and Chinmay Mandlekar as Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, respectively.

Backed by Santoshi Productions LLP and PVR Pictures, the film is scheduled to be released on January 26.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Mob is out of control now: Kashyap on PM Modi asking BJP workers to avoid…
Entertainment
I only wanted to be an action hero: Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan is a gentleman: Vijay Sethupathi on teaming up with SRK in Jawan
Entertainment
Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files to re-release in theatres on this day, find out
Entertainment
Is it Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Tiger Shroff hints at ‘kickstarting biggest film of his…
Entertainment
Intention is to make cinema that’s remembered: Sidharth Malhotra
Entertainment
A story of ‘hope, courage, and standing up against bigotry,’ the trailer of…
Entertainment
Yami Gautam Dhar thanks audience as A Thursday becomes ‘the most watched Hindi…
Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt on his cancer diagnosis in 2020: I was alone and suddenly…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan’s secret to happiness: Keep your lows to yourself
Entertainment
Lot of hard work has been put into making Pathaan: John Abraham
Entertainment
Hope Shehzada crosses £20 million-mark: Kartik Aaryan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW