Prof Malik makes history as first Asian female High Sheriff of West Yorkshire

By: Pramod Thomas

ADEEBA MALIK has been appointed as the first Asian female High Sheriff for West Yorkshire, according to a statement released on Tuesday (26).

She took oath at Leeds High Court on Monday (25) in a formal ceremony presided by High Court Judge Sir Nicholas Hilliard, the statement added.

Professor Malik’s formal duties include attending royal visits throughout West Yorkshire, and supporting High Court Judges.

The Office of High Sheriff is the second oldest secular office in the UK, after the Crown. This voluntary role is appointed by the King, and involves upholding matters related to the judiciary and law and order for a period of one year.

Born to parents who immigrated from Pakistan, Malik started her career as a teacher in Bradford and Hull. Later, she focused on fostering social and economic advancement for marginalised communities across the country.

She transformed the Bradford-based charity, the QED Foundation, into one of the most impactful organisations in the UK.

In 2004, she received an MBE, and in 2015, a CBE for her contributions to various public institutions.

She said: “It is an enormous honour to take on this important role. I look forward to serving my home county and meeting the many different people who do so much good for West Yorkshire. It will be a privilege to support those who work so hard in crime prevention, as well as those from the public, private, community, charity, and voluntary sectors, who create such positive impact for the region.

“West Yorkshire, like the rest of the UK, has faced many challenges over decades. However, through my years of work in the county, I know there is so much good work taking place by so many different people, and I want to acknowledge that in my year as High Sheriff, and champion those people who do great work across our communities.”

In the past three decades, Malik worked across Whitehall, holding various ministerial and non-ministerial roles, including Yorkshire Forward, The Waterways Trust, Ethnic Minority Business Forum, Sheffield Hallam University, British Waterways, The Cabinet Office Race Disparity Advisory Board, and the Women and Work Commission.

Currently, she is a board member of the Home Office Strategic Race Advisory Board, director of the Bradford Culture Company, member of a State Honours Committee, and member of Nurture Academies Trust.

She is also a visiting professor at York St John University and a deputy lieutenant for West Yorkshire.

Dr Mohammed Ali OBE, CEO of the QED Foundation, said: “Adeeba’s appointment as the first ethnic minority woman High Sheriff for Yorkshire is a great example. I’m immensely proud of Adeeba and all her achievements and contribution to QED over the years. She’s already a much-loved and respected force for good in our region and beyond.”