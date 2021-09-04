Producer Sahu Garapati on direct-to-digital release of Tuck Jagadish: We waited to take the risk, but things weren’t favourable

Tuck Jagadish poster (Photo from Nani’s Instagram)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

A few days ago, it was announced that Nani starrer Tuck Jagadish is all set to get a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. This news has received a mixed response from the fans who were waiting to watch the movie on the big screen.

Recently, the producer of Tuck Jagadish, Sahu Garapati opened up about the film’s direct-to-digital release. He said, “Tuck Jagadish is a high budgeted film and it needed overseas market and theatres in other territories to be opened to recover the investment. Moreover, it’s a family entertainer that should be released for a festival season. We waited to take the risk, but things weren’t favorable. We always wanted to have a theatrical release but Amazon is our best option to reach the audience in the safest environment. Hero and director gave their full support. Even, we got good support from the industry as well.”

“Tuck Jagadish offers the emotions which we are missing in our busy lives and also in our movies, of late,” he added.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Tuck Jagadish also stars Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 10th September 2021.

The trailer of the film was released a few days ago, and it has received a good response.