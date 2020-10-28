Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star in Hollywood film Text For You

Murtuza Iqbal







Priyanka Chopra made her international debut with the TV series Quantico. She made her Hollywood debut with the film Baywatch and later starred in Hollywood movies like A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic?.

She currently has films like We Can Be Heroes, The Matrix 4, and The White Tiger in her kitty, and recently it was announced that the actress will be seen in the Hollywood film tentatively titled Text For You. The movie will also star Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

Priyanka took to Instagram to inform her fans about it. She posted, “So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It’s my honour. Let’s gooooo! @celinedion @samheughan #JimStrouse @sonypictures #ScreenGems.”







According to a report in Deadline, the movie, which will be directed by Jim Strouse, is an adaption of German-language box office hit SMS Fur Dich. It revolves around a woman, who to ease her pain, starts sending messages to an old cell number of her fiancé whom she has lost tragically. The number is reassigned to a man who is suffering from a similar situation.







While PeeCee has many international projects in her kitty, we are sure her fans are eagerly waiting to know which will be her next Bollywood film.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the actress had shared the first look of her movie The White Tiger and had captioned it as, “In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then… life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy. This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin’s hands. The White Tiger, coming soon to Netflix globally.”





