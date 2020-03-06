Priti Patel is target of ‘smear campaign’, say nearly 100 allies

PRITI PATEL, who was struck by a “tsunami” of allegations, has been buoyed by strong backing from nearly 100 allies.

In a letter sent to The Telegraph, people who had worked with the home secretary at various stages defended her as a “tough, assertive and effective leader”.

Patel had been targeted by a barrage of accusations—which was compared to “a tsunami”, and later “tropical storms”—on bullying officials.

The letter, authored by people from business, politics and academia, asserted that the home secretary “never crossed the line or lost her temper” even under “extreme pressure”.

The 92 signatories included former charity commission chair William Shawcross, Conservative election strategist Sir Lynton Crosby, Hindu Forum of Britain president Trupti Patel and Lord Suri, Lord Rami, police commissioner Matthew Scott and transplant surgeon Nadey Hakim.

Patel, they believed, was the target of a malicious smear campaign.

The Home Office was caught in a “toxic war” that saw Sir Philip Rutnam resign as permanent secretary, after accusing Patel of bullying and deceiving.

Critics called Patel a “serial offender”, and wanted her sacked. And Labour vehemently demanded an independent inquiry into Patel’s alleged breach of the ministerial code.

Boris Johnson ordered a Cabinet Office probe to “establish the facts” on the allegations linked to the Home Office, Department for Work and Pensions and Department for International Development.

The prime minister, however, strongly backed Patel, asserting that his “instinct is very much to stick with Prit” as she was doing an “outstanding job facing a lot of headwinds”.

Authors of the letter, too, praised Patel’s work, and portrayed her as “thoughtful, caring and compassionate”.

“She is right to ask tough questions of senior civil servants at the Home Office, which has hardly covered itself in glory over recent years, even if a few of them don’t like it,” said the letter. “Most people would agree that the culture which produced scandals like Windrush must change.”

The authors, who had worked or campaigned with Patel “often at times of stress and high emotion”, added that they “do not recognise the picture that has been painted of her this week”.

“There’s no argument that she is a tough, assertive and effective leader, but even under extreme pressure she has never crossed a line or lost her temper,” they said. “She expects high standards, as a strong leader should, but is always professional. She gives her all for this country and deserves far better treatment than she has received.”

They noted that it was “vital for the health of our democracy that good ministers cannot be brought down by smears, gossip and innuendo”.

Patel, they insisted, deserved “whole-hearted support of the people of the UK” as she was striving to “turn around the performance of a vital but notoriously dysfunctional ministry”.