Prince William promises a modern monarchy after 'toughest year'

The 43-year-old heir says family comes first as he reflects on Kate’s remission, King Charles’ illness and his plans as future sovereign

Prince William attends the launch of the Global Humanitarian Memorial in London, Britain October 01, 2025. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasOct 03, 2025
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
PRINCE WILLIAM has said protecting his family was the most important thing for him when his wife Kate and father King Charles became ill, and revealed that he will seek to modernise the monarchy when he becomes sovereign.

Speaking to Eugene Levy for the Canadian actor's TV travel show, the normally guarded British heir said he sometimes felt "overwhelmed" by family matters and vowed to keep his children safe from any excessive intrusion by the media.

"Worry or stress around the family side of things, that does overwhelm me quite a bit," the 43-year-old told the "Schitt's Creek" star.

"When it’s to do with family and things like that, then that’s where I start getting a bit overwhelmed - as I think most people would, because it’s more personal."

Last year both Kate and the king, now 76, began treatment for cancer. While his wife is now in remission, William said it had been the hardest year he had ever had.

"Life is sent to test us," he said. "And it definitely can be challenging at times, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are. I’m so proud of my wife and my father, for how they’ve handled all of last year. My children have managed brilliantly as well."

William made his unusually candid remarks as he showed the actor around Windsor Castle, the royal home west of London where the king hosted US president Donald Trump last month. He also took Levy to a local pub.

There were light-hearted moments - the prince said he was a big fan of Levy's bawdy "American Pie" comedy films - but William also spoke about life as a royal and his vision for the future.

He spoke of the intense press coverage of the break-up of the marriage of his father and his late mother, Princess Diana, saying the media had been "in everything, literally everywhere".

"The damage it can do to your family life is something that I vowed would never happen to my family," he said. "And so, I take a very strong line about where I think that line is, and those who overstep it, you know I’ll fight against."

He said he did not think much about becoming king, but acknowledged that he planned to perform the role differently.

"I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good," he said. "That’s the bit that excites me, the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen."

The episode of "The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy" featuring William is set to air on Apple TV+ on Friday (3).

(Reuters)

