Aamir Khan reveals what he felt the day first wife Reena Dutta left with their children

Highlights

Actor says he turned to alcohol after his first divorce

Describes emotional impact of separation from Reena Dutta

Marriage lasted from 1986 to 2002

Says he drank heavily for over a year following the split

A difficult phase after separation

Aamir Khan has spoken about a challenging period in his personal life, revealing that his separation from Reena Dutta led him towards alcohol.

Speaking on Duologue with Barun Das, the actor said he struggled to cope emotionally when Dutta moved out with their children, leaving him alone at home. The sudden change, he noted, marked a turning point in his life.

From teetotaller to heavy drinking

Khan said he had been a teetotaller before the separation and had only consumed alcohol occasionally for film scenes. That changed on the day his family left.

He recalled that he began drinking that night and continued to do so regularly. According to him, the phase lasted for around one and a half years, during which he consumed nearly a bottle of alcohol each night. He described the shift as extreme given his earlier habits.

Reflecting on the emotional toll

The actor has previously addressed the impact of the separation. In an earlier appearance on Koffee with Karan, he said the end of the marriage was traumatic for both families.

Despite the split, he added that he and Dutta maintained mutual respect and did not lose affection for each other.

Personal life and relationships

Khan married Reena Dutta in 1986, and the couple separated in 2002. They have two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.

He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The two separated in 2021 and continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

On his 60th birthday last year, Khan introduced his partner, Gauri Spratt, to the media.

Recent work and appearances

On the professional front, Khan returned to cinemas last year with Sitaare Zameen Par. He also made a cameo appearance in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.

His recent remarks offer a candid look at a period he has rarely discussed in detail, shedding light on how personal upheaval shaped his life beyond the screen.