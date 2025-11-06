Skip to content
Prince William announces Earthshot Prize 2025 winners

The winners, named at an awards ceremony in Brazil on Wednesday, will each receive £1m to expand their projects to repair the climate.

​Earthshot prize winners

Prince William poses with the winners at the fifth annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on November 05, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeNov 06, 2025
A PROJECT focused on restoring tropical forests and a global ocean treaty initiative are among the winners of this year’s Earthshot Prize.

The winners, named at an awards ceremony in Brazil on Wednesday, will each receive £1m to expand their projects to repair the climate.

The Prince of Wales, who founded the global environmental award in 2020, said the winners were an “inspiration” and “proof that progress is possible”.

Brazilian footballer Cafu, Olympian Rebeca Andrade and former Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel were among the presenters, while Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes performed at the ceremony in Rio de Janeiro’s Museum of Tomorrow. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and London Mayor Sadiq Khan attended.

Prince William, president of the prize, said he founded the award to make “this the decade in which we transformed our world for the better”. The prize was inspired by former US President John F Kennedy’s Moonshot project.

This year, nearly 2,500 nominees from 72 countries were considered, with 15 finalists shortlisted and five winners selected across the five Earthshots.

The Earthshot Prize 2025 winners are:
Protect and Restore Nature: re.green, Brazil
Clean Our Air: Bogotá, Colombia
Revive Our Oceans: The High Seas Treaty
Build a Waste-Free World: Lagos Fashion Week, Nigeria
Fix Our Climate: Friendship, Bangladesh

climate changeearthshot prizeenvironmental awardsprince williamrio de janeiro

