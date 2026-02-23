Andrew accused of claiming massage expenses as trade envoy

ANDREW MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR charged taxpayers for massage services and excessive travel costs while serving as the UK’s trade envoy, two retired civil servants have told the BBC.

One former civil servant, who worked in the UK’s trade department in the early 2000s, said he refused a request to cover the cost of “massage services” following a visit by Andrew to the Middle East but was overruled by senior staff. “I thought it was wrong… I'd said we mustn't pay it, but we ended up paying it anyway,” he told the BBC.

The Department for Business and Trade has not challenged the claim about Andrew’s time as envoy between 2001 and 2011, but referred to the ongoing police investigation.

Andrew has always rejected any wrongdoing in his associations with Jeffrey Epstein and denied any personal gain from his role. His position was unpaid, but overseas trips were supported by civil servants and taxpayer funding.

A former senior Whitehall official said he had “absolutely no doubt” about similar expenses and described “lavish spending”, including flights, hotel rooms and entourage costs. “I couldn't believe it… it was like it wasn't real money, they weren't spending any of their own money,” he said. He said spending checks were given a “rubber stamp”.

MPs on the Business and Trade Committee will meet to discuss a possible inquiry.

The Liberal Democrats plan to force a Commons debate. Tom Tugendhat has called for an inquiry.

On Thursday, Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested by Thames Valley Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office but has not faced charges.