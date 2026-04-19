Starmer to face lawmakers as ministers defend him in Mandelson controversy

LABOUR government ministers on Sunday voiced support for prime minister Keir Starmer as he once again faces pressure over the appointment of Peter Mandelson.

Starmer is set to appear before lawmakers in parliament on Monday to explain how Mandelson was appointed Britain’s ambassador to the United States in late 2024 despite not passing security checks.

The prime minister said on Friday that neither he nor other ministers were informed that Mandelson had failed the vetting process, calling that “unforgivable”.

He has blamed foreign office officials for allowing the appointment to go ahead despite advice from security officials, and dismissed the department’s top civil servant Olly Robins on Thursday.

Former civil servants have accused Downing Street of blaming Robbins, while opposition leaders have called on Starmer to quit, citing incompetence and claims that the public was misled.

Technology secretary Liz Kendall told the BBC on Sunday that Starmer would not have appointed Mandelson if he had known he did not have the required security clearance.

Deputy prime minister David Lammy, who was foreign secretary when Mandelson was appointed to Washington, said the same in an interview with the Guardian published late Saturday.

Kendall said Starmer should remain in office because he had “made the right call” on major issues, including closer ties with the European Union and limiting Britain’s involvement in the Iran war.

“I think he is an honest man and a man of integrity who says it was a mistake to appoint him,” she told Sky News.

Lammy said it was “inexplicable” that the foreign office had not informed Downing Street, telling the Guardian he had been “shocked and surprised” when he learnt what happened.

Starmer, already facing criticism from the public over policy decisions, has been questioned over his judgement in appointing Mandelson, whose links to Jeffrey Epstein were known.

He dismissed Mandelson in September 2025 after details emerged about the extent of Mandelson’s ties to Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 while facing sex-trafficking charges.

UK police are investigating allegations of misconduct in office by Mandelson during his time as a Labour minister more than 15 years ago. He was arrested and released in February. Mandelson has not been charged and denies criminal wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies)