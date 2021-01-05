Preity Zinta to bankroll Hindi adaptation of The Night Manager starring Hrithik Roshan?

By: Mohnish Singh







Speculations are rife in the tinsel town of Bollywood that superstar Hrithik Roshan is set to make his digital debut soon. Of late, several media outlets have reported that the Super 30 (2019) actor has given his nod to headline the Hindi adaptation of the hugely successful British television series The Night Manager (2016). Though Junior Roshan has not spoken anything about the high-profile project, several industry insiders confirm that the superstar is indeed taking a plunge into the digital world.

The latest update on the adaptation of The Night Manager is that Hrithik Roshan’s former co-star Preity Zinta will bankroll the project under her production house. Yes, you read that absolutely right! Roshan and Zinta are finally reuniting.

“Preity thought of her friend Duggu (Hrithik) because he was perfect for the role. She is producing an Indian version of the celebrated John Le Carre novel The Night Manager. The lead requires the character to be complex and multi-layered. Hrithik immediately said yes,” informs a source close to the development.







While crucial details on the upcoming project are being kept under wraps by the makers, we have come to know that writer-turned-director Sandeep Modi will apparently helm the web-series for a leading streaming media player. Modi has previously worked closely with filmmaker Ram Madhvani in his previous projects.

Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta have previously worked together on such notable films as Mission Kashmir (2000), Koi… Mil Gaya (2003), and Lakshya (2005). The audience has always loved their chemistry. The duo is set to collaborate again after a huge gap of 15 years, albeit in different capacities.

