Pratik Sehajpal: ‘Salman Khan told me, don’t be shy to ask for work’

The actor, who has made a big impact on Indian television and the streaming space in the last few years, talks to Eastern Eye about his career and fan base

Pratik Sehajpal

By: Eastern Eye

WHETHER it has been winning performances as an actor in shows like Bebaakee or memorable appearances on hit reality TV shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, Pratik Sehajpal has made a big impact on Indian television and the streaming space in the last few years. This has seen the dashing small-screen star’s fanbase skyrocket and made him one to watch. Eastern Eye caught up with the popular personality, who has nearly two million Instagram followers, to find out more.

How do you look back on your TV/web journey?

My journey has been a great ride. I have loved every bit of it. From getting rejected and people telling me I’m not conventional looking to then working harder on myself and reaching here.

What have been the most memorable highlights?

I loved Bigg Boss and my experience on the show was amazing. Working with experienced and known personalities like Mohit (Chauhan) sir, Ananya (Khare) ma’am, Krutika Desai, Suchitra Pillai and Kushal Tandon on Bebaakee on my first web show for ZEE5 was wonderful. I really enjoyed working with great directors like Muzzamil Desai sir on that show. Overall, I have learnt every day and grown.

Which acting project has been the closest to your heart?

I enjoyed every project I have done so far. I worked really hard on all the projects. The experience I got was different in every show I did. I manifested it, dreamt of it and worked hard, so every project is close to my heart. It was like ‘live for nothing, die for something’. If anyone works hard, they can achieve everything they want.

Who would you love to work with?

I would love to work with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. It would be great if I get a chance to work with them. Apart from them, I would love to work with anyone – I don’t think about who my co-actor would be and focus on what I have to do and make the best of what I have.

If you could master something new, what would it be?

I want to learn everything, whether it is singing, playing instruments, dancing, or kickboxing. I am slowly trying to learn all these things. I also like to learn different languages and enjoy cooking.

How much does your fan base mean to you?

A strong fan base means everything to me. Fans love me unconditionally and support me through everything. I am so thankful to them for everything. My fans are a major reason for all my hard work and success.

What is the best advice you ever got?

The best advice I have ever got was during the Bigg Boss finale when Salman Khan told me, don’t be shy to ask for work. I take this advice very seriously. Now I don’t hesitate to ask for work. You never know when some big things can happen if you ask. I also have learnt many things from my mother and my grandfather.

What inspires you?

My dreams inspire me the most. I am living my dream life every day. I manifest things and visualize them and this inspires me to work even harder