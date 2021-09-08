Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 441,411
Total Cases 33,096,718
Today's Fatalities 369
Today's Cases 37,875
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 441,411
Total Cases 33,096,718
Today's Fatalities 369
Today's Cases 37,875

INDIA

Praises for ‘revolutionary’ Indian jewellery ad starring trans model

By: Pramod Thomas

AN Indian jewellery ad that featured a transgender model has been praised as ‘pathbreaking’ in the country.

The one-minute-40-second video charts the story of the transition of a trans woman – an awkward teenager with facial hair and self-doubt who transforms into a beautiful confident bride.

Titled Pure as Love, the ad has been viewed more than 900,000 times on YouTube and 1.4 million times on Instagram since its release in April and has received rave reviews, reported the BBC.

Meera Singhania Rehani,22, a student of sociology at Delhi University, has acted in the video by Kerala-based Bhima jewellery.

It depicts the love and acceptance that the protagonist receives from her family – each milestone in her life is celebrated through the gold jewellery they gift her.

Rehani told the BBC that doing the has also helped her become more comfortable with herself as she was ‘very sceptical’ at first.

“I didn’t want someone to appropriate my trans identity for commercial use. I was also nervous since the film involved transition and as a pre-transition person, I’m shown as a man with a beard. But when I read the story and researched about the director, I said yes. And I’m glad I did,” she said.

India has an estimated two million transgender people, and in 2014 the Supreme Court ruled that they have equal rights under the law as people of other genders.

Navya Rao, online marketing head at Bhima and the brain behind the ad, told the BBC that her proposal for the campaign was met with “fears and apprehensions” from her colleagues.

“All our previous ads had happy heterosexual brides. So we were worried about how people would perceive it and react to it. Most of our stores are in rural parts of the state. We were not sure how much exposure people there would have had to these issues,” she said.

Rao added that many from the LGBTQI community reached out to them saying the ad had touched their heart.

Sudha Pillai, a writer and brand strategist at Firework, a video platform, described the ad as “revolutionary”.

“I’ve never seen any traditional brand do something so drastic. To take that kind of a risk for a traditional jeweller was revolutionary,” she told the BBC.

On Instagram, many described it as “brilliant” and “beautiful” and confessed that they were “moved to tears” watching it.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
More women can join India’s armed forces: India govt to top court
News
India picks its commerce minister Piyush Goyal as G20 Sherpa
News
New Modi book defines India’s ‘ethnic democracy’
News
Minor girls paraded naked in Indian village to please rain god
INDIA
India restricts religious festivals as new Covid wave starts in Mumbai
News
Ants in business class! Delhi-London Air India flight hit
News
Indian court allows shorter dose gap for those who ‘pay’ for the vaccine
News
Young Indian women write to Modi to raise age for marriage
News
India restores mobile services in Kashmir two days after death of separatist leader
News
‘No direct terror threat to India’, says Shivshankar Menon on Taliban
News
Modi unveils coin to honour ISKCON founder’s 125th anniversary
News
Australia: Hindu boy sent off soccer ground for wearing religious necklace
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
Mohit Raina on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, his experience of working…
Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
More women can join India’s armed forces: India govt to…
Praises for ‘revolutionary’ Indian jewellery ad starring trans model
Families forcibly removed from evacuation flights: Labour MP
Fawcett report reveals pay gap for BAME women
T20 World Cup: Ashwin returns, Dhoni named mentor
Talented teenager takes TV by storm