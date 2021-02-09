Prabhas’ Salaar wraps up first shooting schedule

By: Mohnish Singh







The first shooting schedule of Prabhas’ next outing Salaar has been wrapped up in Hyderabad. The film, which is being billed as one of the slickest action films ever made in Indian cinema, went on floors in the last week of January.

Confirming the successful conclusion of the first schedule, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda took to Twitter and shared a picture from the final shot of the first schedule. In the picture, we can see some crew members climbing atop a ladder setting up a shot. “Climbing a mountain. SALAAR end of 1st schedule (sic),” wrote the cinematographer.

Salaar was officially announced in December 2020. It marks the maiden collaboration between director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas. Shruti Haasan has been roped in to star alongside the Saaho (2019) star.







Talking about the forthcoming film, Prabhas had earlier said in a statement, “I am really excited to start the shoot of the film post the Muhurat Puja in Hyderabad and reveal my look to the fans.”

Tipped to be an action saga, Salaar is being simultaneously shot in Kannada and Telugu. It will be later dubbed in several other popular Indian languages, including Hindi. Well-known distributor Anil Thadani will present the Hindi version of the film.

Prabhas will next be seen in filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar’s romantic drama Radhe Shyam which stars Pooja Hegde as his leading lady. The film, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja. It is expected to hit the marquee in the second half of 2021.







The superstar has also begun work on his much-talked-about mythological drama Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, the big-ticket film also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The search for the leading lady is still on.

In the second half of the year, Prabhas will kick-start Nag Ashwin’s multilingual science-fiction, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Padukone is set to make her Tollywood debut with the upcoming project.











