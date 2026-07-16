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1940s war drama 'Fauzi' reveals release date with first battlefield poster of Prabhas

Fauzi is set to release in cinemas worldwide on December 3, 2026

1940s war drama 'Fauzi' reveals release date with first battlefield poster of Prabhas

The Hanu Raghavapudi directorial is set against the backdrop of the 1940s

X/ FauziTheMovie
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 16, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Fauzi is set to release in cinemas worldwide on December 3, 2026.
  • New poster shows Prabhas bloodied on a war-ravaged battlefield.
  • The Hanu Raghavapudi directorial is set against the backdrop of the 1940s and the Azad Hind Force.

Prabhas' upcoming period war drama Fauzi will arrive in cinemas worldwide on December 3, 2026, the makers confirmed on Thursday, unveiling a new poster that offers the clearest look yet at the film's wartime setting.

The newly released artwork features Prabhas bruised and bloodied, seated with a rifle amid the destruction of a battlefield. Announcing the release date on social media, the makers wrote: "Agyatparva ENDS. THE REBELLION BEGINS #Fauzi GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 3rd DECEMBER 2026."

Set during the 1940s

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is set in the 1940s and follows a soldier serving in the Azad Hind Force. The film marks the first collaboration between Raghavapudi and Prabhas.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the cast also includes Anupam Kher.

A two-part story

The makers have planned Fauzi as a two-part film, with the second instalment serving as a prequel to the first.

Earlier this year, photographs from the film's sets surfaced online, prompting Raghavapudi to appeal to fans on social media not to leak content related to the production.

Production in the spotlight

The film has also drawn attention during production. Earlier this month, actor Rajesh Sharma was reportedly hospitalised after being bitten by an insect while filming Fauzi.

hanu raghavapudiwar dramaprabhas
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