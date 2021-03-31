Trending Now

Prabhas approached to replace Tiger Shroff in the remake of Rambo


Prabhas (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Prabhas (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh



It has been almost three years since Tiger Shroff announced he would topline the official remake of Hollywood classic Rambo (1982). The action star had even shot the poster which created quite a ripple on social media.

Siddharth Anand, who is known for helming such blockbusters as Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019), had come onboard to call the shots. However, the remake kept facing delays after delays and is still waiting to see the light of day.

Last we heard that Tiger Shroff was supposed to commence work on the same after completing War, which was a Siddharth Anand directorial only. But from what we hear now, the remake may get delayed further.



Spilling some more beans, a source close to the development tells an online publication, “Tiger has not been giving dates for the Rambo remake. He has already allotted dates for Ganapath part 1 and 2, Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4 which means his dates are almost blocked till next year-end.”

With Tiger Shroff not allotting his dates to the remake, Siddharth Anand has now approached Prabhas to headline the project. If things fall into place, Prabhas might sign the film on the dotted line soon.

The same source goes on to add, “Siddharth has now approached Prabhas to replace Tiger in the Rambo remake. They are in advanced talks with the superstar and he also has liked the whole concept and idea. Plus, the makers feel Prabhas’ addition will make it a more pan-India project and give it a different appeal. Now, it needs to be seen if Prabhas signs on the dotted line.”



Meanwhile, Prabhas is presently busy with his forthcoming films, which include Adipurush, Salaar, and Nag Ashwin’s next with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is also awaiting the release of his next Radhe Shyam.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.















Most Popular

Kneeling debate has diverted attention from racism issue, says Thierry Henry

Imran Khan extends 'olive branch' to India, says Pakistan desires 'peaceful relations'

Pakistan lifts ban on Indian cotton, sugar imports after two years

Amitabh Bachchan’s next with Super 30 director to roll next month

Duchess of Cornwall praises the efforts of pharmacists during her visit to Kamsons Pharmacy



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×