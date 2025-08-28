3,500 solar-powered postboxes set to transform Royal Mail across the UK

Highlights:
- Royal Mail is rolling out 3,500 redesigned solar-powered postboxes.
- The upgrade allows customers to post small parcels via a digital drawer.
- The move marks the biggest redesign in the company’s 175-year history.
- Rollout begins in Edinburgh, Nottingham, Sheffield and Manchester after successful pilots.
Royal Mail launches major redesign
Royal Mail is set to introduce 3,500 solar-powered postboxes across the UK, in what the company describes as the most significant redesign in its 175-year history. The new-look boxes, fitted with solar panels and digital technology, are designed to accommodate small parcels as well as letters.
How the new postboxes work
The redesigned boxes feature solar panels on top, aligned southwards for maximum sunlight. A barcode scanner beneath the slot activates a drop-down drawer, which can fit parcels up to the size of a shoebox. Customers will be able to access the service via the Royal Mail app, request proof of posting and track their parcels.
Pilot scheme success
The initiative follows a pilot in Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire, where two different designs were trialled. One version included a fully black lid, but Royal Mail has opted to retain the traditional red finish with a white-topped grid of solar panels to preserve brand identity.
Responding to market pressures
Royal Mail is pushing to expand its parcel services as competition from delivery firms such as Evri and Yodel intensifies. The rise in online shopping and second-hand marketplaces has driven higher demand for parcel delivery and returns, fuelling the need for more convenient services.
“We are all sending and returning more parcels than ever before,” said Jack Clarkson, Managing Director at Royal Mail. “This trend will only continue as online shopping shows no signs of slowing.”
Industry challenges
Despite innovation, Royal Mail continues to face difficulties. The company, which was acquired by a Czech billionaire in December, has been fined for failing to meet delivery targets and recently announced it would cut costs by delivering second-class letters on alternate weekdays, excluding Saturdays.
Other European postal services are already scaling back, with Denmark’s PostNord ending letter deliveries altogether. Royal Mail hopes its redesigned postboxes will help retain market share amid growing competition and changing customer habits.