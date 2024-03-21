  • Thursday, March 21, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Post office expert witness changed testimony: Report

Former chief IT architect at Fujitsu Gareth Jenkins rephrased parts of a report on the malfunctioning Horizon IT system based on barrister Warwick Tatford’s advice

A post office sign hangs above a shop in Belgravia, in London, Britain January 7, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

By: Shajil Kumar

An expert witness in the Post Office Horizon scandal was asked by the prosecutor to change his testimony, the BBC reports.

Former chief IT architect at Fujitsu Gareth Jenkins rephrased parts of a report on the malfunctioning Horizon IT system following suggestions made by barrister Warwick Tatford.

The evidence was used in the 2010 case against postmistress Seema Misra, who was wrongly jailed while pregnant.

The defective accounting software system Horizon showed errors that did not exist.

The changes to Jenkins’ report were not disclosed to the defence.

For Seema, it took 11 years to prove her innocence and she was cleared of all allegations in 2021.

But had Seema’s legal team known that the expert witness testimony had been altered, it could have saved her and others.

Legal experts told the BBC that Seema’s trial was important for the Post Office to demonstrate that the Horizon system had no problems.

Draft versions of Jenkins’ report accessed by the BBC show that barrister Tatford advised him to take a stronger position on certain technical issues raised by Prof Charles McLachlan, an expert witness for Seema’s defence team.

Jenkins had reportedly changed some portions of the report on the barrister’s suggestions, while he also refused to make some changes.

Last November, when Tatford was questioned at the Post Office inquiry about some of the changes to Jenkins’ evidence, he apologised for mistakes in his approach.

He conceded that he may have overstepped his limits, but denied substantially altering Jenkins’ testimony.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating Jenkins for potential perjury.

Seema’s former solicitor Issy Hogg has expressed surprise about the interventions made by Tatford in Jenkins’ testimony.

Seema was sentenced to 15 months in jail in Ashford, Surrey. However, she was released after four months for good behaviour.

The Horizon software malfunction had led to the prosecution of over 900 post office employees and at least four suicides have been linked to the scandal.

Related Stories

News
Gwadar terror attack: 10 killed in Pakistan
News
Rwanda plan delayed again after new parliamentary defeats
News
New definition of extremism high on emotions, low on solutions: Sajid Javid
News
House of Lords rejects Rwanda bill again
News
Ireland prime minister Varadkar resigns
News
London population hits record high amid migration surge
News
Employers told to avoid ineffective diversity initiatives
HEADLINE STORY
February inflation eases to 3.4 per cent; lowest in 2.5 years
News
Watchdog: Relocating asylum seekers won’t cut costs
Uncategorized
Tech firms hiring foreign talent will have to pay more
HEADLINE STORY
Sunak’s father-in-law gifts grandson Infosys shares worth £23m
News
Hate crime charges drop in London over last five years, data shows

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW