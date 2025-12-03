Corporate manslaughter being considered in Post Office Horizon probe

POLICE investigating the Post Office Horizon IT scandal are considering corporate manslaughter charges, according to an update shared with victims in recent days.

The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said the investigation is examining potential offences including perjury, perverting the course of justice and corporate manslaughter, which applies to companies rather than individuals, reported BBC.

The investigation is focused on eight suspects, and five interviews have taken place under caution. Officers said there are now 53 persons of interest, most of whom are expected to move to suspect status later in the inquiry.

David Enright, a lawyer representing former sub-postmasters, told BBC Breakfast that corporate manslaughter is “very difficult to prove.” He said: “You have to have a clear linkage between the work of senior managers on an executive team to the death involved.”

Former sub-postmaster Janet Skinner, who was jailed in 2007 after being wrongly convicted of false accounting, joined the briefing call with officers. “It’s still just words,” she said. “Unfortunately, we still have to wait for action to happen.”

Operation Olympos, the criminal investigation launched in 2020, expanded last year with a team of around 100 officers. Police are urging former sub-postmasters who signed NDAs to come forward after confirmation they will not be enforced.

The NPCC said the main focus remains perjury and perverting the course of justice, while seeking CPS advice on corporate and gross negligent manslaughter.