Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Corporate manslaughter being considered in Post Office Horizon probe

The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said the investigation is examining potential offences including perjury, perverting the course of justice and corporate manslaughter, which applies to companies rather than individuals.

Post Office Horizon
A Post Office van parked outside the venue for the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry at Aldwych House on January 11, 2024 in London.
Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraDec 03, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

POLICE investigating the Post Office Horizon IT scandal are considering corporate manslaughter charges, according to an update shared with victims in recent days.

The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said the investigation is examining potential offences including perjury, perverting the course of justice and corporate manslaughter, which applies to companies rather than individuals, reported BBC.

The investigation is focused on eight suspects, and five interviews have taken place under caution. Officers said there are now 53 persons of interest, most of whom are expected to move to suspect status later in the inquiry.

David Enright, a lawyer representing former sub-postmasters, told BBC Breakfast that corporate manslaughter is “very difficult to prove.” He said: “You have to have a clear linkage between the work of senior managers on an executive team to the death involved.”

Former sub-postmaster Janet Skinner, who was jailed in 2007 after being wrongly convicted of false accounting, joined the briefing call with officers. “It’s still just words,” she said. “Unfortunately, we still have to wait for action to happen.”

Operation Olympos, the criminal investigation launched in 2020, expanded last year with a team of around 100 officers. Police are urging former sub-postmasters who signed NDAs to come forward after confirmation they will not be enforced.

The NPCC said the main focus remains perjury and perverting the course of justice, while seeking CPS advice on corporate and gross negligent manslaughter.

corporate manslaughternpccsub-postmastersuk policepost office horizon

Related News

Hitan Mehta named chief executive of British Asian Trust
News

Hitan Mehta named chief executive of British Asian Trust

Police release images of two men in Wolverhampton murder inquiry
News

Police release images of two men in Wolverhampton murder inquiry

Meenu Malhotra
News

Meenu Malhotra receives honorary doctorate from Indian University

Air India crash
News

Cyanide leaked from Air India crash coffins at London mortuary: report

More For You

Lammy

David Lammy told the House of Commons that new “swift courts” are needed to address what he called an “emergency” in the judicial system that the Labour government inherited.

Reuters

Government moves to limit jury trials to ease pressure on courts

THE UK government on Tuesday introduced judicial reforms in parliament that will remove jury trials for offences likely to carry a sentence of less than three years. The move aims to speed up the justice process and reduce the backlog of cases in England and Wales.

Deputy prime minister David Lammy, who is also the justice secretary, told the House of Commons that new “swift courts” are needed to address what he called an “emergency” in the judicial system that the Labour government inherited from the previous Conservative administration.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us