Popular Holi songs from Bollywood films

Holi, the festival of colours is here. We are sure a lot of you are all set to celebrate Holi and we are here to help you with your playlist for the Holi party.

We won’t be wrong if we say that Bollywood filmmakers love to showcase Holi in their movies and thanks to that we have some really good Holi songs. So, here’s the list of famous Holi songs from Bollywood films.

Rang Barse

The first one on the list has to be Range Barse from the movie Silsila. The film released 39 years ago, but still, Rang Barse is one of the most famous Bollywood Holi songs. We surely can’t forget the chemistry between Big B and Rekha from the song.

Holi Ke Din

One of the most famous dialogues of Sholay is Holi Kab Hai, kab Hai Holi. So, the film had to have a Holi song in it. The track Holi Ke Din should surely be in your playlist for the Holi Party. You can dance your heart out on this song, the way Dharmendra and Hema Malini did in the film.

Do Me A Favour Lets Play Holi

While Rang Barse and Holi Ke Din are the retro hits, we also have many songs for our young generation. The song Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi from the film Waqt is a perfect dance number for your Holi party.

Balam Pichkari

One of the most famous Holi tracks for this generation would be Balam Pichkari from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The song was a rage when it was released and we get to hear it on Holi every year.

Lahu Munh Lag Gaya

If you don’t want to do hardcore dancing in your Holi party and want to have some romantic moments then the song Lahu Munh Lag Gaya from Ram Leela would be perfect. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s chemistry was the highlight of the song.