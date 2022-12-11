Website Logo
  • Sunday, December 11, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Policewoman found guilty of gross misconduct for ‘cooking up’ story about transphobia

Srivastava lied during the interview as she expected to get promoted.

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

A policewoman was found guilty of gross misconduct for fabricating a story about transphobia in the workplace during an appraisal interview, according to a report.

Sergeant Sarah Srivastava falsely claimed that a transgender officer had experienced discrimination at workplace from colleagues, reported MailOnline.

Srivastava added that she had stepped in to challenge co-workers’ behaviour towards the officer.

The disciplinary panel ruled that Srivastava had breached three rules of professional behaviour and was guilty of grave misconduct.

The West Midlands Police’s attorney condemned Srivastava during the misconduct hearing for ”discrediting the police service’ and ‘undermining public confidence’ in the force.

According to the report, Srivastava lied during the interview as she expected to get promoted into the serious organised crime unit after 27 years of flawless service.

During the interview, she was asked for an example of how she considered a range of values and needs when making a decision that affects a group of people.

Responding to the question, the officer claimed that she had challenged a colleague who had made a transphobic remark to an officer and then got them to apologise.

But when her interviewer, a detective inspector, showed up to her place of employment and insisted on speaking to the transgender cop in person, she was caught red-handed.

A terrified Srivastava attempted to stop the detective from escalating the case, warning that she had’slightly embellished’ the story during the interaction.

However, after further interrogation, she finally admitted that she had made up the entire story.

Following the hearing she was given a final written warning.

“I regret lying, it was silly. I just got caught up in the moment,” she was quoted as saying by MailOnline.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Brits beware! Human faeces and dangerous bacteria found at self-service checkouts
News
Twitter secretly blacklisted Stanford anti-lockdown health professor Jay Bhattacharya, says new leak
News
Care home assistant who put his private part in woman’s mouth jailed
News
‘Coward’ Blackburn man fled scene of road crash, leaving injured friend in lurch
News
Ishan Kishan becomes fastest double centurion in ODIs with 210-run knock against Bangladesh
News
Terrorists more likely to be radicalised online, UK’s Ministry of Justice study reveals
News
Mian Abdul Haq, Pakistan cleric accused of converting Hindu girls to Islam, among…
HEALTH
Donovanosis: All you need to know about this ‘flesh-eating STD’
News
Preet Kaur Gill MP seeks independent review into claims of bullying at University…
News
Birmingham’s Labour leadership faces call for action after internal survey reveals ‘institutional racism’
News
Celine Dion reveals she’s got stiff person syndrome – All about this rare…
News
Really proud my children are mixed race: Prince Harry
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW