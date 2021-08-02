Website Logo
  • Monday, August 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 424,773
Total Cases 31,695,958
Today's Fatalities 422
Today's Cases 40,134
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 424,773
Total Cases 31,695,958
Today's Fatalities 422
Today's Cases 40,134

News

Another policeman escorting polio vaccination team shot dead in Pakistan

A file photo policemen escorting a polio vaccination team in Pakistan (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

UNIDENTIFIED gunmen shot dead a police officer escorting a team of polio workers in northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday (2), the second such incident in two days.

The unknown gunmen came on a motorcycle when the officer was joining the polio workers in the tribal district of Dera Ismail Khan, bordering South Waziristan, police said.

A search operation was underway to arrest the killers, they said.

The attack took place a day after gunmen fired at a police constable in the Daudzai area of Peshawar district and fled the scene. The policeman was returning home after being with a polio team when he came under fire, police said.

Polio vaccination workers and law enforcement officials who are tasked with providing security have often been targeted by militants in Pakistan.

Last week, the federal government announced a nationwide five-day polio immunisation drive from August 2 to inoculate 23 million children against the crippling disease.

Prime minister Imran Khan on June 24 expressed hope that Pakistan would become polio-free next year.

Taking to Twitter, Khan said only one case of the disease had been reported this year so far, adding: “We will eradicate polio completely in coming yr.”

Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan are the only two remaining countries in the world where polio is endemic after Nigeria was declared free of the poliovirus last year.

The Pakistan government had suspended the anti-polio drive and post-campaign evaluation in the past following an increasing number of attacks on polio workers in different parts of the country.

Militants claim that polio vaccines cause infertility.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
British Hindus, Sikhs get ashes-scattering site in Wales
INDIA
Congolese man’s death in police custody sparks protests in India’s Bangalore
UK
Police warned not to release ‘extremist’ Streatham terrorist who was later shot dead
UK
Sajeeda Merali to join Professional Publishers Association as CEO
UK
Fewer Britons to get ‘pinged’ as government updates NHS Covid app
UK
Syrian teenager who won £100,000-libel case plans charity
UK
Hope for dozens of suspected Daesh members as recent court ruling sparks panic…
UK
Short docu-series, also featuring Amir Khan, showcases ethnic minority boxers in Britain
News
Democrats alarmed as Kamala Harris’ popularity sinks ‘underwater’
News
‘Green’ is the secret of India’s energy
PAKISTAN
Ex-Canadian minister accuses Pakistan of engaging in ‘proxy war’ in Afghanistan
News
Covid booster shots for 32 million Britons to begin next month
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
British Hindus, Sikhs get ashes-scattering site in Wales
Equestrian Fouaad Mirza qualifies for jumping final
Congolese man’s death in police custody sparks protests in India’s…
Police warned not to release ‘extremist’ Streatham terrorist who was…
Sajeeda Merali to join Professional Publishers Association as CEO
Fewer Britons to get ‘pinged’ as government updates NHS Covid…