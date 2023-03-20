Police beef up Salman’s security post threat e-mail

On Saturday, police registered an FIR against three persons for allegedly sending a threatening e-mail to Khan’s office.

Salman Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Mumbai police have stepped up the security of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan after he received a threatening e-mail, which had led to cops earlier registering an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, an official said on Monday.

According to the official, two Assistant Police Inspector (API)-rank officers and eight to ten constables will be part of Khan’s security detail round the clock. Also, fans will not be allowed to assemble outside the 57-year-old actor’s residence-cum-office in Galaxy Apartments in suburban Bandra, he said.

Khan was earlier provided with Y plus category security by the police and he moved around in a bullet-proof car along with his personal security guards. Now, the police have taken additional security measures for the safety of the ‘Dabangg’ actor, the official said.

On Saturday, the Bandra police registered an FIR (first information report) against three persons — gangsters Bishnoi, Brar, and one Rohit — for allegedly sending a threatening e-mail to Khan’s office. The FIR was registered on the basis of a police complaint lodged by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to cops, frequently visits the Bandra-based residence of the popular film star and runs an artist management company.

When Gunjalkar was present in Khan’s office on Saturday afternoon, he noticed an email had come from the ID “Rohit Garg”, the official said quoting the FIR. The e-mail stated Khan must have seen the interview given recently to a news channel by Bishnoi, and if not, he should see it. Addressing Gunjalkar, it said if Khan wants to close the matter, he should talk face-to-face with Goldy bhai, adding “there is still time but agli bar, jhatka dekhne ko milega” (next time he will receive shock).