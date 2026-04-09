Pokémon Champions launch hit by transfer glitch as players unable to recover Pokémon

Highlights

Players report missing Pokémon after transfers to Pokémon Champions

Bug linked to the Pokémon Home storage system

Affected Pokémon appear locked and unusable

No single fix has worked consistently so far

Bug disrupts launch day

The release of Pokémon Champions on Nintendo Switch has been overshadowed by a transfer issue that has left some players unable to access their Pokémon.

Reports suggest that creatures moved from the Pokémon Home app into the new battle simulator are becoming stuck mid-transfer, with no way to complete the move or return them to storage.

Pokémon caught in limbo

Competitive player Justin Carris, known online as AzazeL, highlighted the issue on social media, prompting others to share similar experiences.

Players say the app registers affected Pokémon as “visiting” Pokémon Champions. This status prevents them from being traded back or used in the game, effectively leaving them inaccessible.

While similar transfer errors have been reported in the past, users say the current issue is leaving Pokémon in a more permanent state of limbo.

No reliable fix yet

Attempts to resolve the issue have produced mixed results. Some players report success after reinstalling the Home app, while others have tried clearing system and game cache.

However, no consistent solution has emerged, and the problem appears to affect both Switch and mobile versions of the app.

Long-term collections at risk

For many players, the glitch carries added weight as some Pokémon have been transferred across generations, dating back to earlier titles on the Game Boy Advance.

With Pokémon Champions already facing criticism over limited features and roster restrictions, the transfer issue has added to frustration among competitive players awaiting a response from The Pokémon Company.