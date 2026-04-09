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Pokémon Champions launch hit by transfer glitch as players unable to recover Pokémon

No single fix has worked consistently so far

Pokémon Champions glitch

Affected Pokémon appear locked and unusable

X/ pashimonki
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 09, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Players report missing Pokémon after transfers to Pokémon Champions
  • Bug linked to the Pokémon Home storage system
  • Affected Pokémon appear locked and unusable
  • No single fix has worked consistently so far

Bug disrupts launch day

The release of Pokémon Champions on Nintendo Switch has been overshadowed by a transfer issue that has left some players unable to access their Pokémon.

Reports suggest that creatures moved from the Pokémon Home app into the new battle simulator are becoming stuck mid-transfer, with no way to complete the move or return them to storage.

Pokémon caught in limbo

Competitive player Justin Carris, known online as AzazeL, highlighted the issue on social media, prompting others to share similar experiences.

Players say the app registers affected Pokémon as “visiting” Pokémon Champions. This status prevents them from being traded back or used in the game, effectively leaving them inaccessible.

While similar transfer errors have been reported in the past, users say the current issue is leaving Pokémon in a more permanent state of limbo.

No reliable fix yet

Attempts to resolve the issue have produced mixed results. Some players report success after reinstalling the Home app, while others have tried clearing system and game cache.

However, no consistent solution has emerged, and the problem appears to affect both Switch and mobile versions of the app.

Long-term collections at risk

For many players, the glitch carries added weight as some Pokémon have been transferred across generations, dating back to earlier titles on the Game Boy Advance.

With Pokémon Champions already facing criticism over limited features and roster restrictions, the transfer issue has added to frustration among competitive players awaiting a response from The Pokémon Company.

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