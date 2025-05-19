P&O cancels Ventura Caribbean cruise, second long-haul trip cancelled in recent times

Passengers set to embark on a 35-night Caribbean cruise aboard P&O Cruises’ Ventura have had their plans disrupted, after the cruise was cancelled due to “operational reasons”. The voyage was scheduled to depart on 4 January 2027 and was to take travellers across multiple Caribbean destinations.

The cancellation marks the second recent long-haul voyage to be pulled by the cruise line. Earlier, a 14-night sailing on Iona, set to leave on 30 August 2026, was also cancelled, citing the same reasons.

Why was the cruise cancelled?

P&O Cruises has not provided detailed reasons for the decision, only stating that it was made for “operational reasons”. In a statement, a company spokesperson said: “On occasion, it is necessary to change an itinerary from the one previously published, and we are very sorry that Ventura’s 35-night Caribbean itinerary departing 4 January 2027 has been cancelled.”

Passengers received an email notification that read: “Due to operational reasons, we’re sorry to inform you that your cruise, departing 4 January 2027, is no longer going ahead. We understand this news is disappointing and would like to apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.”

Where was the cruise going?

The original cruise was a 35-night round-trip sailing from the UK to various Caribbean ports, though the exact route was not confirmed by the company at the time of cancellation. The Ventura has previously visited popular Caribbean destinations such as Barbados, St Lucia, Antigua, and St Kitts on similar itineraries.

What happens now?

P&O Cruises has arranged for affected passengers to be automatically transferred to a similar voyage, sailing G701 on board Iona. This cruise is also planned for early 2027 and includes stops across the Caribbean. However, some customers have voiced disappointment on social media, saying the alternative ship or itinerary does not match their original booking.

Can you claim a refund?

Yes. While guests are automatically rebooked, they are not required to accept the new cruise. Passengers who prefer not to travel on Iona can request a full refund. Instructions on how to claim are typically included in the cancellation email or can be obtained by contacting P&O Cruises’ customer service team.

What’s next for Ventura?

In place of the cancelled trip, Ventura will now offer three new itineraries. P&O Cruises has announced that these will go on sale from 4 June 2025, though further details on destinations and dates are yet to be confirmed.