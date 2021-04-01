Pimlico Academy principal backs down over ‘racist’ uniform policy after student protests

THE principal at Pimlico Academy in Westminster, central London at the centre of a row over the school’s “racist” uniform policies has backed down following student protests on Wednesday (31).







In a letter to parents last night, Daniel Smith, promised to revise the ban on hairstyles that “block the view of others” – which students and their parents think is targeting afro hairstyles.

On stipulation of wearing hijabs and headscarves, that too has been removed from the new uniform policies.

In his letter, Smith also announced a review over the flying of the Union flag outside the school building, saying it is a symbol that “evokes often intense reactions”.







All the changes came after unionised staff at the academy delivered a vote of no confidence, with students also staging walkouts yesterday (31) in protest.

“Our students are bright, courageous, intelligent young people, passionate about the things that matter to them and acutely attuned to injustice,” he wrote.

“I admire them hugely for this though I regret that it came to this.”







Police were present at the school grounds during the protest by students, leading the school to end term early for Easter.

“After Easter, we will conduct a review of this and, as part of that, consult with all the academy’s stakeholders to elicit their feedback,” Smith wrote in the letter to the parents.

“The right to protest is a civil liberty which, in the United Kingdom, we all enjoy, one that was hard fought-for and which not everyone in the world is fortunate to have,” he added.











