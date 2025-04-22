My Playlist with Phosphenes

INDIE band Phosphenes has made an impressive mark on the music scene with multilingual songs blending English and Nepali influences.
The dynamic duo of Prajwal Aryal and Abhishekh Pokhrel recently released their science fiction-inspired single Supercomputer Space.The immersive track showed that they like to do things differently. That uniqueness was clear when Phosphenes selected 10 songs they love for Eastern Eye.
Are You Looking Up by Mk.gee: The baritone tuning and hypnotic guitar riffs make this track feel completely immersive. There is a raw yet polished energy in the way textures and tones are layered, pulling you deeper with each listen. Mk.gee’s ability to blend dreamy melodies with experimental elements makes this song, and the entire album, truly unforgettable.
Biswas by Diwas Gurung: A track bursting with energy, rhythm and infectious charm. The upbeat tempo and catchy melody make it impossible to sit still. From the first note, it pulls you in and refuses to let go. It is the kind of song that sticks in your head long after it ends.
Not My Baby by Alvvays: This song has effortless replay value, fitting any mood or moment. The dreamy, melancholic vocals mixed with jangly guitars create a nostalgic yet refreshing feel. Whether it is your first listen or your hundredth, the charm never fades. Alvvays crafts indie pop perfection with this one.
Under Wraps by Her’s: The guitar riff catches you completely off guard in the best way, making the song instantly memorable. Her’s had a gift for blending melancholy with upbeat tones, and this track is a perfect example. The dreamy vocals and lo-fi production add an extra layer of charm, making it a standout listen.
The Modern Age by The Strokes: A defining track of early 2000s indie rock. The raw, unfiltered energy, punchy guitars and Julian Casablancas’ effortless vocals make it electrifying. It is chaotic, confident and timeless – a reminder of why The Strokes became legends.
From The Morning by Nick Drake: A beautifully delicate folk piece that captures the quiet beauty of life. Drake’s soft vocals and intricate fingerpicking create a peaceful yet profound atmosphere. The lyrics paint everyday moments into poetry, making this song a timeless reminder to appreciate the simple things.
Tesselation by Mild High Club: A hypnotic blend of jazz, psych-rock and intricate lyricism. Inspired by Steely Dan, it fuses clever wordplay with smooth, laid-back instrumentation. The slow groove and experimental sound effects make it a fascinating listen, revealing something new with every play.
Avant Garde by Courtney Barnett: Unconventional, raw and effortlessly cool, just like its name suggests. Barnett’s storytelling is both personal and relatable, with an unpolished guitar tone that adds an authentic edge. Her signature deadpan delivery makes the lyrics hit even harder. It is indie rock at its most honest and compelling.
Ago by Brihat Pahari: A perfect fusion of melody and emotion. The groovy beat carries an undercurrent of melancholy, and the introspective lyrics add depth to the track. It is the kind of song that lingers in your mind, evoking different emotions with every listen.
Supercomputer Space by Phosphenes: Even though this one is ours, we cannot help but love it. A sonic journey filled with spacey synths and garage-rock-inspired drum grooves; it layers sound in a way that feels futuristic yet deeply emotional. The lyrics and production add another dimension, making it an immersive and unforgettable experience.