Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Phillipson, Powell in two-way Labour deputy leadership race

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson has already secured 116 nominations

Phillipson, Powell in two-way Labour deputy leadership race

Bridget Phillipson (L), Lucy Powell (Photo: Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 11, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

IT WILL be a two-way contest between education secretary Bridget Phillipson and former Commons leader Lucy Powell for the post of Labour’s deputy leader after Emily Thornberry and Paula Barker withdrew from the race on Thursday (11).

Thornberry, who chairs the Commons foreign affairs committee, had secured 13 nominations from Labour MPs while Barker, the Liverpool Wavertree MP, had 14, well short of the 80 needed to progress.

Their withdrawals follow that of housing minister Alison McGovern, who pulled out on Wednesday (10) and backed Phillipson. Bell Ribeiro-Addy, MP for Clapham and Brixton Hill, remains in the running but with 15 nominations is unlikely to make the threshold by the 5pm deadline.

Phillipson has already secured 116 nominations, well above the requirement, while Powell has 77 and is expected to cross the line with late support.

The contest was triggered by the resignation of Angela Rayner, who admitted underpaying stamp duty on a flat and stepped down as deputy leader and deputy prime minister last week.

Her departure has left a gap in Labour’s leadership at a time when prime minister Sir Keir Starmer is managing his first year in government.

Thornberry, announcing her withdrawal on social media, said she was “deeply grateful” for the backing she received and described it as “a privilege to take part in this race with such brilliant women”. Barker said the next deputy leader must be willing to challenge the government when necessary and later endorsed Powell as someone who could be “a constructive friend to the government”.

Phillipson, a long-standing MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, has presented herself as a candidate with experience in Cabinet and the ability to take on populist threats, while Powell, who was removed as leader of the Commons during last week’s reshuffle, has argued she can devote herself fully to the deputy leadership role without ministerial duties.

Supporters of Powell say she offers a voice more independent of the leadership, while Phillipson’s backers highlight her loyalty and strong performance as education secretary.

The next stage of the contest will see candidates who meet the MP threshold secure backing from either five per cent of local constituency parties or three affiliated organisations, including at least two trade unions, in order to make the final ballot.

Voting among Labour members and affiliated supporters opens on October 8 and closes on October 23, with the winner to be announced on October 25.

The result will not affect the role of deputy prime minister, which has already been filled by David Lammy, but it will decide who takes the deputy leadership of the Labour party at a time of internal debate about direction and priorities.

The race, widely expected to run through Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool later this month, is seen as a test of party unity and the balance between loyalty to the leadership and space for dissent.

Senior figures have said they want the next deputy leader to be a woman and from outside London to address perceptions of a male-dominated and London-centric leadership.

Both Phillipson and Powell fit that profile, raising expectations that the final outcome will be decided not on geography but on whether members prefer a loyal cabinet figure or an independent backbencher with more freedom to speak out.

bridget phillipsonlucy powellangela raynersir keir starmerlabour deputy leadership

Related News

US Congressman condemns attacks on Hindu temples
News

US Congressman condemns attacks on Hindu temples

Charlie Kirk assassination: Manhunt, misinformation and a country unravelling
News

Charlie Kirk assassination: Manhunt, misinformation and a country unravelling

Prince Harry meets King after 20 months to heal rift
News

Prince Harry meets King after 20 months to heal rift

Nepal army hunts prisoners after mass jailbreaks in violent protests
News

Nepal army hunts prisoners after mass jailbreaks in violent protests

More For You

South Asian WW2 veterans

The commemoration event honoured two South Asian WW2 veterans who died this year, Havildar Major Rajindar Singh Dhatt MBE and Sergeant Mohammad Hussain.

X/@britishfuture

South Asian WW2 veterans honoured at London commemoration

TWO South Asian Second World War veterans were honoured at a commemoration event in London on Wednesday, September 10. The ceremony paid tribute to Havildar Major Rajindar Singh Dhatt MBE and Sergeant Mohammad Hussain, who both died this year.

The event, hosted by British Future and Eastern Eye with support from the Royal British Legion, also launched My Family Legacy, a project to raise awareness of South Asian contributions in the world wars and preserve family stories for future generations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Radhakrishnan

Modi’s ruling coalition nominated Radhakrishnan, 68, who is the governor of the western state of Maharashtra, as its candidate for the post.

X/@narendramodi

India elects BJP’s CP Radhakrishnan as vice president

INDIAN lawmakers elected CP Radhakrishnan, a former parliamentarian from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the country’s new vice president on Tuesday. The election comes more than a month after the previous vice president resigned.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, whose term was to end in 2027, stepped down in July, citing health reasons.

Keep ReadingShow less
Peter Mandelson

Mandelson, 71, a veteran Labour politician and key figure in the party under former leader Tony Blair, had come under scrutiny after letters and emails to Epstein were published. (Photo: Getty Images)

Peter Mandelson removed as UK ambassador to US over Epstein links

PETER MANDELSON, the UK's ambassador to the United States, has been sacked over revelations about his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the government said.

"The Prime Minister has asked the Foreign Secretary to withdraw him as ambassador," a foreign ministry statement said, adding that new messages showed "the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein".

Keep ReadingShow less
High-stakes India–EU trade talks in New Delhi aim to break deadlock

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with Narendra Modi during a meeting in New Delhi in February

High-stakes India–EU trade talks in New Delhi aim to break deadlock

INDIA and the European Union are holding potentially decisive trade negotiations in New Delhi this week, seeking to resolve differences over agriculture, dairy and non-tariff barriers to meet an ambitious end of year deadline for a deal, Indian government and EU sources said.

New Delhi is seeking to deepen global partnerships after US president Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent last month over India’s Russian oil purchases, hitting exports such as textiles, leather and chemicals.

Keep ReadingShow less
Charlie Kirk

Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 at the age of 18, building it into the largest conservative youth organisation in the country. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trump ally Charlie Kirk shot dead: The key details

Highlights:

  • Conservative activist Charlie Kirk fatally shot at Utah Valley University
  • Shooter fired from a rooftop in what police called a “targeted attack”
  • Federal, state and local agencies involved in ongoing manhunt
  • Political leaders across parties condemn the killing

A MANHUNT was underway Thursday after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University, an attack that has sparked concerns of rising political violence in the United States.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us