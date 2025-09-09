Bridget Phillipson joins race for Labour deputy leader

EDUCATION SECRETARY Bridget Phillipson has announced her candidacy for Labour’s deputy leader, becoming the most senior figure to enter the contest so far.
Clapham and Brixton Hill MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy is the only other declared candidate in the race to replace Angela Rayner.
Lucy Powell, who was removed as leader of the House of Commons last week, is expected to announce her bid.
Foreign affairs committee chair Emily Thornberry has said she is considering running, while former transport secretary Louise Haigh and Tooting MP Rosena Allin-Khan have ruled themselves out.
Candidates must secure nominations from at least 80 Labour MPs by Thursday evening. They also need support from either 5 per cent of local parties or three Labour-affiliated groups, including two unions. Those who qualify will face a ballot of party members, with the winner to be announced on 25 October.
Some Labour members have criticised the short nomination period. Ribeiro-Addy said: "It is absolutely unfair, and I don't think it's what the membership want." She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the party needed to reflect on "what's gone wrong," citing concerns over Gaza, winter fuel allowances and welfare cuts.
Announcing her candidacy, Phillipson said: "Because make no mistake: We are in a fight. We all know the dangers Reform poses our country."
Health secretary Wes Streeting said he had not yet decided whom to support. David Lammy will remain deputy prime minister regardless of the outcome.