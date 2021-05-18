Pfizer jab can be stored in fridge up to one month: EU drugs regulator

COMIRNATY, the Pfizer Covid vaccine can now be stored at fridge temperature for up to one month, the European Union’s drugs regulator said.

The move has come to ease the vaccine’s roll-out across the world.

Although the need for transport and storage at very low temperatures has been one of the major disadvantages of the Pfizer jab with a limit of just five days.

While the previous storage requirements for Pfizer vaccines have made them harder to use in some parts of the world.

The approved storage conditions of Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer will facilitate the handling of the vaccine in vaccination centres across the European Union (EU).

“This change extends the approved storage period of the unopened thawed vial at 2-8°C (i.e. in a normal fridge after taking out of deep-freeze conditions) from five days to one month (31 days),”

“Increased flexibility in the storage and handling of the vaccine is expected to have a significant impact on planning and logistics of vaccine roll-out in EU Member States,” said EMA in an official statement.

The changes will be included in the publicly available information on Comirnaty and will be implemented by the marketing authorisation holder in updated product labelling.

Users are reminded to always refer to the label and package leaflet of the supplied product for the correct storage information.