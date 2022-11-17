Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 17, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Peach King Didar Singh was beacon of hope for Sikh immigrants: US Senator

His particular gift for cultivating peaches earned him the moniker of ‘Peach King,’ the Senator said.

Didar Singh

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Indian-American Didar Singh, known as “Peach King” who died in September this year, was a beacon of hope for the Sikh immigrants, a top US Senator has said.

“Didar embodied the pioneer spirit of the Golden State. He left a small village in his native Punjab, India, for America with almost no money to his name. Didar found agricultural work in the Imperial Valley before eventually working his way to Yuba City in the northern part of the State,” California Senator Alex Padilla said.

In his remarks on Senate floor early this week, Padilla said Singh was one of the most successful and prominent Sikhs abroad and through hard work tapped into California’s fertile soils and rich agricultural bounty to build a farming empire that spanned California, Washington, and British Columbia.

His particular gift for cultivating peaches earned him the moniker of ‘Peach King,’ the Senator said.

“But Didar was much more than a farmer; he was a philanthropist, a pillar of his community, and a beacon of hope for Sikh immigrants across the country who were often fleeing violence in search of a better life,” Padilla said.

Padilla told his fellow Senators that a man of great faith, Didar raised money to build a Sikh temple in Yuba City, and he became the youngest president of the Stockton Gurdwara Sikh temple in 1965.

He also founded the World Sikh Organisation in 1984, which has donated millions of dollars to philanthropic causes around the world.

After Sikhs became targets of discrimination and violence following the September 11 terror attacks, he worked with community leaders to meet with President George W. Bush in hopes of educating the nation on the Sikh community, the Senator said.

“The nearly 100,000 Sikh Americans who travel from across the country each year to Yuba City’s annual Nagar Kirtan festival have Didar Singh Bains to thank. Didar was a champion for Yuba City and the surrounding region. His legacy is felt to this day by the businesses that now line the largely rural area,” Padilla said.

It can be seen in the political gains for Sikh Americans, exemplified by his nephew winning mayoral office in 2009 and becoming the first Sikh American elected to lead a city in United States history.

“And it can be told by the countless number of immigrants whom he helped achieve the American dream,” Padilla said.

– PTI

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
UK’s crime agency pursues India-linked illegal steroid smuggling ring
UK
Teenager convicted of murdering knife bin campaigner
Lifestyle
Honey shown to improve blood sugar, cholesterol: Study
News
Most Britons use ‘sick voice’ when calling in sick
US
Indian entrepreneur invited by US Vice President, discusses cyber security
News
Terrorism is Pakistan’s foremost problem: PM Shehbaz Sharif
News
Around half of asthma-hit kids admitted in London hospitals are Black and Asian
News
Women who exercise in the morning may have a lower risk of heart…
News
NHS medic set to become first UK surgeon to perform operation after becoming…
News
East London man pleads not guilty to Pakistani student’s murder
News
Women, girls in Pakistan flood zone suffer from urinary-tract infections & reproductive challenges
News
Taking paracetamol could come with a dangerous side effect – Scientists warn
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW