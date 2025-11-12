PayPal relaunches in UK with new loyalty programme and debit card

Highlights

Free loyalty programme offers 1,000 points worth £10 to spend at checkout.

New debit card earns 10 times more points than standard payment methods.

PayPal Credit expands to in-store purchases with physical and virtual cards.

PayPal has relaunched its services in the United Kingdom with the introduction of a free loyalty scheme and its first consumer debit card, marking a significant shift from purely online transactions to in-store payments. This comes nearly two years after it restructured its operations there following Brexit.

The digital wallet provider unveiled PayPal+ today, a loyalty programme now available to nearly 30 million UK customers before rolling out globally. Members earn points on purchases made online and in physical shops using PayPal balance, linked cards, or Buy Now Pay Later options.

The scheme operates on a straightforward value system where 1,000 points equal £10 to spend through PayPal at checkout. Points can be collected alongside existing retailer loyalty programmes, allowing customers to stack rewards from multiple sources.

Rewards and reach

PayPal has introduced three membership tiers of Blue, Gold, and Black with higher tiers offering up to 50 per cent additional points value and access to exclusive experiences. The programme requires no membership fees or redemption limits.

A key feature of the launch is the PayPal Debit Card, which connects directly to users' PayPal wallets and can be used worldwide without transaction fees. Cardholders enrolled in PayPal+ earn 10 points for every £10 spent, compared to one point per £10 for other payment methods including PayPal Credit and third-party cards.

PayPal Credit, previously limited to online purchases, will now extend to in-store transactions through both virtual and physical cards. The company's Pay in 3 instalment service will continue operating online while also earning customers loyalty points.

The company has partnered with Live Nation UK to offer PayPal+ members early access to festival tickets and on-site benefits. Additional brand partnerships are expected to follow. This development follows PayPal's announcement of a £150 m investment in new products for British customers.

Diego Scotti, general manager of PayPal's Consumer Group, points the initiative represents a new chapter for the payment platform, combining online convenience with high-street accessibility.