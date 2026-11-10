Pawan Kalyan's third marriage ends as actor and Anna Konidala separate after 13 years

Highlights

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala have announced their separation after marrying in 2013.

The couple said they would remain friends and prioritise the well-being of their two children.

The separation marks the end of the actor's third marriage.

Telugu actor and Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan and his wife, Anna Konidala, have announced their separation after 13 years of marriage.

The couple shared a joint statement on Kalyan's Instagram page late on November 9, confirming that they had made the decision with "mutual understanding and respect".

They also said they would remain friends and continue to prioritise the well-being of their children.

"Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority," the statement read.

The couple also requested privacy during what they described as a personal transition.

"During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey," they added.

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala's marriage

Pawan Kalyan married Anna, who is originally from Russia, in 2013. They have two children together, daughter Polena Anjana Pawanova and son Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

Their separation marks the end of the actor's third marriage. Kalyan was previously married to Nandini in 1997. The couple separated in 1999.





He later married actor Renu Desai in 2009. They have two children, a son and a daughter. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2012.

Pawan Kalyan's acting and political career

Kalyan made his acting debut with the Telugu film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi in 1996. He is the younger brother of actors Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu.

Alongside his film career, he entered politics in 2008 as the president of Yuvarajyam, the youth wing of the Praja Rajyam Party, founded by his elder brother Chiranjeevi.

In March 2014, he established the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and campaigned in the general elections that year.

Although he contested two constituencies in the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, he lost both seats. His party won one constituency.

His political fortunes changed in the 2024 general and Assembly elections, when the Jana Sena Party formed an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The alliance secured a landslide victory, with the Jana Sena Party winning every seat it contested. Kalyan was sworn in as Andhra Pradesh's deputy chief minister on June 14, 2024.