  • Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Entertainment

Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh’s chemistry is the highlight of the trailer

Shaheer Sheikh, Ankita Lokhande (Photo from Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Pavitra Rishta was one of the most successful Indian TV shows that aired on Zee TV from 2009 to 2014. The show featured Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles, and after a few years, Sushant was replaced by Hiten Tejwani.

Now, season two of Pavitra Rishta is all set to start streaming as a web series on Zee5. It stars Ankita as Archana and Shaheer Sheikh as Manav. The trailer of the series was released on Wednesday (01).

Zee5 India took to Twitter to share the trailer with everyone. They tweeted, “Pyaar aur Parivaar ke beech mein Archana aur manav kisse chunenge? Find out in #PavitraRishta on #ZEE5 premiering 15th September. #ItsNeverTooLate.”

Well, the trailer is good and Ankita and Shaheer’s chemistry is surely the highlight of it. Usha Nadkarni, who played Manav’s mother in the TV show, is also a part of season two and her performance in the trailer grabs our attention.

The shooting of the series had started in July this year. Ankita had shared a picture from the sets and captioned it as, “Sometimes in most ordinary lives we find the most extraordinary love stories. Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana in #PavitraRishta coming soon on #ZEE5. #ItsNeverTooLate.”

Pavitra Rishta 2 will premiere on 15th September 2021.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

