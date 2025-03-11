A DRIVING force behind diversity in boardrooms, Pavita Cooper doesn’t just advocate for change – she makes it happen. As UK chair of the 30% Club, she leads the country’s longest-running gender diversity campaign, reshaping boardroom representation since 2010.

Drawing from her 30-year career as an executive culture leader at global giants like Shell, Barclays, and Lloyds Banking Group, she brings lived experience to her mission. As the daughter of immigrants who arrived in the UK in the late 1960s, Cooper often found herself the only woman – and frequently the only person of colour – in corporate boardrooms. Rather than being discouraged, these experiences fuelled her determination to reshape British business leadership.

A dedicated member of 30% Club, a business campaign aiming to boost the number of women in board seats and executive leadership of companies, she has recruited allies, raised critical funds, and ensured the campaign remains a relentless force.

With the UK's top 100 ranked companies reaching the critical mass of 30 per cent women in executive committees for the first time last year, as confirmed by the FTSE Women Leaders Review, Cooper has much to take pride in. However, she remains focused on the challenges ahead.

“Organisations need to double down on efforts to accelerate the progression of women through the pipeline. CEOs and chairs need to drive the focus on closing this gap, failing to do so is simply bad for business,” Cooper has said.

While many diversity advocates remain anchored in the corporate sphere, Cooper has ventured into previously uncharted territory: national security. Over the past six years, she has played a pivotal role in transforming the culture of this traditionally conservative sector.

Last year, she led a major cultural review, working with senior national security leaders to drive reforms. Her expertise was further recognised when she joined the Ministry of Defence review panel following revelations about systemic issues within the armed forces.

She is a member of the Honours Committee for the State sector, a reflection of her standing across Whitehall. Her portfolio also includes positions as non-executive director at The Old Vic Theatre, The King's Trust, and Government Communications Headquarters.

As a founding member of Empowering People of Colour (EPOC), she has activated business leaders to take decisive action in appointing ethnic minority non-executive directors. Her vision extends beyond the present to nurturing future leaders. Through the Speakers for Schools

campaign, she regularly engages with students in disadvantaged communities, sharing insights about leadership, ambition, and resilience.

As the 30% Club approaches its 15th anniversary, Cooper remains relentless, pushing for more female CEOs and challenging the status quo. For Cooper, this isn't just about opening doors – it’s about dismantling systemic barriers and reshaping the future of British leadership, one boardroom at a time.