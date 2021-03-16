Patel backs police, tells Brits not to attend Sarah Everard vigils

UK home secretary Priti Patel has urged British public not to take part in any more vigils or protests for Sarah Everard as long as coronavirus regulations are in place.







The Saturday night handling of the vigil by the police was met with backlash as the protestors demanded more action in the suspected murder of the 33-year-old.

“I continue to urge everyone for as long as these (coronavirus) regulations are in place not to participate in large gatherings or attend protests,” Patel was quoted as saying.

“The right to protest is the cornerstone of our democracy – but the government’s duty remains to prevent more lives being lost during this pandemic,” she added.







The home secretary also backed the police and said in the Parliament: “This government backs our police in fighting crime and keeping the public safe.

“But in the interests of providing greater assurance, and ensuring public confidence, I have asked HM Inspectorate of Constabulary to conduct a full independent lessons learned review.”

Patel summarised Everard’s incident in four words – “she was just walking home” and added that it rightly triggered anger from women.







“Too many of us have walked home from school or work alone only to hear footsteps uncomfortably close behind us. Too many of us have pretended to be on the phone to a friend to scare someone off.

“Too many of us have clutched our keys in our fist in case we need to defend ourselves and that is not okay,” she said.











