  • Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

The Indian link to the Paris Olympic torch

ArcelorMittal, led by Indian entrepreneur Lakshmi Mittal, is behind the manufacturing of the Paris Olympic torch.

Zinedine Zidane carries the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony of the Paris Games. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

THE PARIS 2024 Olympic torch, designed by Mathieu Lehanneur, features a notable Indian connection.

ArcelorMittal, led by Indian entrepreneur Lakshmi Mittal, is behind the manufacturing of the Paris Olympic torch.

The Luxembourg-based multinational steel manufacturing corporation announced two weeks ago that its XCarb, made from recycled and renewable sources, is used in the Olympic torches, the Olympic Rings on the Eiffel Tower, and the Paralympic Agitos symbol on the Arc de Triomphe.

ArcelorMittal was established in 2006 after Lakshmi Mittal’s Mittal Steel merged with Arcelor.

Aditya Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal, said, “Being an official partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and supplier of the Torch gives ArcelorMittal an incredible opportunity to showcase the beauty, flexibility, and potential of steel.”

The Paris Olympics is also setting a new trend by reusing the torches for the first time, with a significantly reduced carbon footprint. “We think the Games are about sport, but they transcend sport,” Ian Louden, the Head of Brand for ArcelorMittal, told reporters in Paris.

The company previously tied up with the London 2012 Olympic Games, resulting in the ArcelorMittal Orbit designed by British Indian artist Anish Kapoor, reported PTI.

According to Architectural Digest magazine, in designing the torch, Lehanneur drew inspiration from three main themes: equality, water, and peacefulness, reflecting the values inherent in the Olympic spirit.

The torch stands at 70 centimetres tall and weighs 1.5 kilograms. It features a golden ring that separates its smooth top from the undulating bottom.

Lehanneur, a prominent French designer, describes creating the Olympic torch as “a designer’s dream: a dream that only comes true once in a lifetime, like a miraculous encounter with history.”

A total of 2,000 torches have been produced by the world’s second-biggest steel producer for the Paris 2024 Games.

Related Stories
Uncategorized

London schoolgirl wins silver for Team India at Informatics Olympiad
UK

Khan unveils his Madame Tussauds figure on London eye
UK

New video reveals events leading to Manchester airport kicking incident
News

Anjem Choudary sentenced to life
News

Musk faces backlash over deepfake video targeting Harris
News

Wickremesinghe loses key party support ahead of Sri Lanka poll
News

Bangladesh declares day of mourning after deadly protests
News

Indian passenger train derails, killing two and injuring 20
News

French climber sets record with K2 summit
News

Rachel Reeves to present first budget on October 30
News

EXCLUSIVE: Policing “is not an eye for an eye”
News

Junior doctors offered 22.3 per cent pay increase to end strikes
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Paris Olympics 2024
Medal Table
Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
Great Britain 2 5 3 10
India 0 0 2 2
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0
Most Popular
Khan unveils his Madame Tussauds figure on London eye
New video reveals events leading to Manchester airport kicking incident
Anjem Choudary Anjem Choudary sentenced to life
Paris Games torch The Indian link to the Paris Olympic torch
Elon Musk Musk faces backlash over deepfake video targeting Harris
Ranil Wickremesinghe Wickremesinghe loses key party support ahead of Sri Lanka poll
Sponsored Feature
‘Education always has value… it opens up your mind’