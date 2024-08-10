Aman Sehrawat wins India’s first wrestling medal at Paris Olympics

‘I still can’t believe that I have won a medal for the country at the Olympics’

Aman poses with his medal at the Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on August 9, 2024. (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN wrestler Aman Sehrawat made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by clinching a bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling category, marking India’s first wrestling medal at the Games.

The 21-year-old grappler, making his Olympic debut, delivered a stellar performance, defeating Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz 13-5 in a hard-fought bout.

The match began with Cruz taking an early lead, securing a point with a single-leg hold that put Aman on the defensive. However, the young Indian wrestler quickly regrouped, targeting Cruz’s shoulders to score crucial points.

Despite a brief moment where Cruz regained the lead with a two-point move, Aman’s resilience shone through. With 37 seconds remaining, Aman made his decisive move, earning additional points and securing the win through technical superiority as Cruz’s desperate final attempt failed.

Reflecting on his achievement, Aman expressed disbelief and immense pride in winning a medal for his country. “I still can’t believe that I have won a medal for the country at the Olympics,” he said.

Although his initial goal was the gold, Aman is content with the bronze, acknowledging the significance of his accomplishment. “I was hoping for the gold but I am happy with bronze as well,” he added.

Standing on the Olympic podium was a moment of profound emotion for Aman, who described the experience as ‘speechless.’ Now, with the Olympic bronze in hand, Aman is already setting his sights on future challenges. His next targets include the 2026 Asian Games and the 2028 Olympics, where he hopes to build on his success in Paris.

Aman’s journey to the bronze was anything but straightforward. Earlier in the semi-finals, he faced a formidable opponent in Japan’s Rei Higuchi, who dominated the bout, winning 10-0 by technical superiority.

The loss, though disappointing, did not deter Aman. He had already shown his skill and determination in earlier rounds, notably with a 12-0 victory over Albania’s Zelimkhan Abakanov in the quarter-finals, a match where he demonstrated his tactical acumen by capitalizing on his opponent’s passivity and executing a flawless takedown.

In the opening round of the tournament, Aman defeated former European champion Vladimir Egorov with a commanding 10-0 win, showcasing his technical superiority. These victories paved the way for his eventual success, proving his readiness to compete at the highest level of international wrestling.