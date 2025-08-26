Parineeti Chopra pregnancy news prompts Priyanka Chopra to end feud buzz with heartfelt public gesture

Highlights:
- Parineeti Chopra announced her first pregnancy with husband Raghav Chadha
- Priyanka Chopra congratulated her cousin publicly, silencing feud rumours
- Speculations about a rift began after Priyanka missed Parineeti’s wedding
- Family posts suggest the Chopra sisters have put past rumours to rest
Parineeti Chopra’s pregnancy announcement has not only delighted fans but also ended speculation of a rift with cousin Priyanka Chopra. The actress revealed the news with a heartfelt post on Instagram, and Priyanka was among the first to respond, sending love and congratulations. The exchange came after months of rumours suggesting tensions between the Chopra sisters, fuelled by Priyanka missing Parineeti’s wedding in 2023.
Priyanka Chopra congratulates cousin Parineeti Chopra on her pregnancy Instagram/parineetichopra
What did Priyanka Chopra say on Parineeti Chopra’s pregnancy?
Shortly after Parineeti shared the news that she is expecting her first child with politician husband Raghav Chadha, Priyanka Chopra dropped a warm congratulatory message in the comments. She wrote “Congratulations” followed by a red heart emoji.
Priyanka also re-shared Parineeti’s post on her Instagram story, which Parineeti acknowledged with love and protection emojis. While neither directly addressed the feud rumours, their public interaction was taken as a silent confirmation that things are well between the two sisters.
Family and friends send love after Parineeti Chopra reveals she is expecting Instagram Screengrab/parineetichopra
Why was there speculation of a feud between the Chopra sisters?
Talk of a fallout began in 2023 when Priyanka missed Parineeti’s wedding celebrations in Udaipur, despite having attended her engagement earlier that year. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra clarified at the time that work commitments kept her daughter away, but fans noticed reduced social media interactions and fewer public appearances together.
Tensions were speculated again during Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding festivities, where Parineeti was absent from several pre-wedding events. Later, Parineeti posted a cryptic note about valuing people who “choose you back,” fuelling further whispers of a cold war.
How did fans react to Parineeti Chopra’s pregnancy news?
Parineeti’s announcement was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from colleagues, friends, and fans. Many applauded the couple’s sweet reveal and expressed joy at seeing the family united again. The posts from Priyanka and Parineeti, shared with mutual warmth, reassured fans that the Chopra cousins continue to share a strong bond despite past speculation.