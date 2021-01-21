Parineeti Chopra’s character in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal revealed

By: Mohnish Singh







Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in Balaji Motion Pictures’ Jabariya Jodi (2019), recently added a high-profile project to her upcoming line-up. The actress bagged the female lead in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next directorial Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. An online publication has got some exclusive details about the character that Chopra plays in the much-talked-about film.

“It is a gangster drama, but in a space not done before. The premise of the film entangles the turbulent relationships between all the characters that eventually lead to the protagonist becoming an ‘animal’ in nature,” a source close to the development divulges.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in important roles. While the entire story revolves around Ranbir Kapoor’s character, Parineeti Chopra plays a crucial part too. “Parineeti plays Ranbir’s wife, whereas Anil Kapoor plays his father, who is an emperor of sorts in his line of business,” adds the source.







Spilling some more beans on the premise of the film, the source adds, “It is a rooted gangster drama, with emotions, vengeance, and darkness, yet very larger-than-life in terms of treatment. The idea is to take it on floors around June, but it all depends on the other work commitments of Ranbir, and also his release calendar.”

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra is looking forward to the release of her next film The Girl On The Train. As the title suggests itself, the movie is an official remake of the 2016 American psychological thriller of the same name. Also starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tewary in important roles, The Girl On The Train has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and is scheduled for its premiere on 26th February on streaming media giant Netflix.

Chopra also headlines acclaimed writer-director Amol Gupte’s next Saina, which is a biographical drama based on the life of Badminton player Saina Nehwal.











