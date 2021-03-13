Trending Now

Parinda song from Saina: Amaal Mallik and Manoj Muntashir have created a fantastic track


Saina poster (Photo from T-Series' Instagram)
Saina poster (Photo from T-Series' Instagram)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina is all set to hit the big screens on 26th March 2021. The trailer of the film was released a few days ago, and one of the highlights of the trailer was the few lines of the song Parinda that we got to hear in it.

Today, the makers of the film, have unveiled the full song. T-Series tweeted, “Let your veins fill with passion and determination with #Parinda, the anthem of Saina for hustlers! Out now. Tune in now – http://bit.ly/Parinda-Song @ParineetiChopra @NSaina #AmoleGupte @Manavkaul19 @eshannaqvi #BhushanKumar @deepabhatia11 @sujay_jairaj @raseshtweets.”

Well, it’s a fantastic track composed and sung by Amaal Mallik, and the lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir. Amaal and Manoj have surely created an amazing song. We are sure you are going to listen to the track on repeat.

The video of the song showcases the journey of Saina Nehwal; from her training days to her matches to her victories. Parineeti Chopra is quite good in the track, and we can see that she has put in a lot of effort to play Saina on the big screen. The song also features Manav Kaul and the actor leaves a mark



Saina is directed by Amole Gupta and produced by T-Series and Front Foot Pictures. The movie also stars Meghna Malik, Subhrajyoti Barat, and Eshan Naqvi.













Most Popular

Parinda song from Saina: Amaal Mallik and Manoj Muntashir have created a fantastic track

Mums who powered through lockdown

Products I keep coming back to

Sunak says Covid-19 affect continues as UK economy sinks in January

£600,000 funding to promote blood and organ donation among black and Asian communities



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×