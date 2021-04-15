Paramedic struck off following complaint that he engaged in sexual activity with patient

A MAN employed as a paramedic with Yorkshire ambulance service NHS Trust has been struck off from service following complaint that he engaged in sexual activity with a patient while on duty

Mohammed Seedat was removed from service after the health and care professionals tribunal service (HCPTS) passed an order in this regard following a virtual final hearing on 5 March 21.

According to the details provided on the Tribunal’s website, Seedat engaged in sexual activity with a patient after attending her during an emergency call on 27 September 2017.

He was despatched to the patient’s home address following a 999 call for assistance. He then assessed the patient and then drove her to her GP where she had a prearranged appointment.

The paramedic returned to the patient’s address where it is alleged that he engaged in sexual activity with her. He was in uniform and had travelled in a Trust vehicle.

Two days later, the patient referred the matter to the police and the Seedat was interviewed by police on 30 September 2017. During which he admitted sexual activity, describing it as consensual.

Later, an internal investigation at the Trust was initiated. The investigation report was submitted on 12 October 2017.

The patient was interviewed by police on 30 September 2017 in which she alleged that the sexual activity was instigated by the paramedic.

Seedat was employed as a registered paramedic by the NHS Trust between 30 May 2005 and 13 November 2017. He was suspended by the Trust on 3 October 2017 and resigned on 13 November 2017.

The conduct and competence committee of HCPTS has directed the registrar to strike the name of Seedat from the register.