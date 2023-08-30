Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Young survivors of Pakistan cable car accident grateful for ‘second life’

Six teenage boys were among eight people left stranded hundreds of feet in the air when two of the three chairlift cables snapped last week

Rizwan Ullah, 15, shows a damaged cable after

By: Eastern Eye

THE owner and operator of a stricken cable car that dangled over a Pakistan ravine for more than 12 hours were arrested after repeatedly ignoring safety warnings, police said last Thursday (24).

Six teenage boys were among eight people left stranded hundreds of feet in the air when two of the three chairlift cables snapped last Tuesday (22), leading to a daring rescue mission that brought them to safety. 

 “The cables being utilized were of subpar quality, and the machines were also in need of overhauling,” Tahir Ayub Khan, a senior police official in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said. “The initial notice was issued to the owner in June, followed by a second notification served in August. 

”Both the cable car operator and the owner were arrested, Khan said. Meanwhile the specialist zipliners who were drafted in to lead the rescue mission were hailed as heroes by the country’s caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. Muhammad Ali Swati, the owner of a zipline adventure company, and his colleague Muhammad Ilyas used the cable keeping the gondola from plunging into the valley as a zipline to bring six of the group to safety. 

 “The most significant obstacle we encountered was the absence of light. The wind pressure was also quite high,” Swati said at a reception at the prime minister’s office last Thursday. “The children were petrified, screaming at me and pleading not to approach, fearing that my weight could cause the gondola to descend.

A view of the
cables after the accident

” A military helicopter had brought the first child to safety, while a separate zipline company rescued another. 

 “It was very stressful,” said Major Asad Khan Marwat, who played a key role coordinating the operation from the ground. 

 An air force helicopter tried to approach the cable car for hours, but with strong, gusty winds it was difficult to get close. 

 Asad said rescuers were worried that dropping a rescuer onto the cable car, which was only built for seven or eight people, could cause it to fall. But they struggled to try to convince the terrified children to clip themselves into harnesses and step off the car so they could be winched up by helicopter. Eventually, one child tried just before nightfall. “That kid was able to wear that harness and he hooked himself up,” said Asad. “He was a brave kid.” 

 The six children had been on their way to school accompanied by two adults when the chairlift broke down Tuesday morning midway through its journey above the remote Allai Valley. “Some of the children were so frustrated and were considering to jump down, but the elder passenger gave us confidence,” 15-year-old Rizwan Ullah said last Wednesday (23). 

 “When the cable car was twisting, we were terrified and we started reciting the Qu’ran and gave confidence to each other not to jump down.” 

 Last Wednesday (23), three students walked two hours to school along a hilly path to find out they had passed their exams, before they sought further medical check-ups. 

 Eighteen-year-old Muhammad, who has just started his final year of high school, feels as if he has been given “a second life” 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
UK home sales estimated to reach lowest level since 2012
News
Air traffic control fault ‘can’t happen again’
INDIA
Chandrayaan-3: Indian rover confirms sulphur on Moon’s south pole
News
Ulez expanded to cover entire London
News
NHS to offer blood pressure checks at barbershops
News
Rising air pollution can cut south Asians’ life expectancy by more than five years
News
Pakistan court suspends Imran Khan’s graft sentence, says party
INDIA
Putin not to visit India for G20 summit
HEADLINE STORY
Imran Khan grilled in jail, admits losing diplomatic cable
News
Four charged with murder of delivery driver of Indian origin in Shrewsbury
HEADLINE STORY
France to ban wearing abayas in schools
HEADLINE STORY
India, UK to continue FTA negotiations till end of August
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW