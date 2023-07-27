Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 27, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Pakistan’s Supreme Court rejects Imran Khan’s plea to halt trial

Khan had expressed concerns over the merits of the trial and alleged bias from the judge presiding over the case

TOPSHOT – Police commandos escort former Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on May 12, 2023. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday (26) dismissed a plea by former prime minister Imran Khan, in which he sought to halt his trial on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts.

Khan had expressed concerns over the merits of the trial and alleged bias from the judge presiding over the case.

Legal experts suggest that a potential conviction, in this case, could have severe implications for Khan’s political career.

As per the court’s order, Khan has been directed to approach the Islamabad High Court to seek a ruling on his objections.

Earlier this month, the legal team representing Khan approached the Supreme Court after the high court rejected their plea to halt the trial based on the election commission’s petition.

According to Barrister Gohar Khan, who is representing Khan, they sought intervention from the top court.

However, one judge on the two-member panel of the Supreme Court said that they cannot interfere in the trial court proceedings.

As a result, the Supreme Court disposed of Khan’s petition and directed the high court to hear all of his petitions concerning the trial.

The trial court had indicted Khan in May on the charges and summoned him to commence his formal trial, which is now pending due to the challenge by his legal team in the high court.

The trial court case relates to an inquiry conducted by the election commission of Pakistan, which found Khan guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2019 to 2022.

The 70-year-old cricket hero-turned-politician has been embroiled in a string of court cases since he was ousted in a parliamentary vote of confidence last year after having fallen out with the powerful military, which tends to decide who will rule the 220-million south Asian nation.

The military denies having a role in his ouster.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Why Indian rice export ban is so important to global trade?
News
SRMD London Youth Festival brings together 350 youth from across UK
UK
Watchdog for solicitors probes firms for alleged false asylum claims
News
India open to Chinese investment, says minister
News
Exclusive: Regulator will investigate how De Montfort University handled racism claims
UK
Sadiq Khan: I started ‘speaking posh’ when I felt like an outsider
News
BAPS leaders update Modi on Paris temple construction
News
Court orders Asian lawyer to pay £28m over fraud
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka reflects on ‘black July’ tragedy 40 years later
UK
Junior doctors in England announce further strikes next month
News
Thousands of students left in limbo as university marking strike continues
News
Cargo ship fire: Indian crew member killed, 20 injured
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW