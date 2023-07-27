Pakistan’s Supreme Court rejects Imran Khan’s plea to halt trial

TOPSHOT – Police commandos escort former Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on May 12, 2023. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday (26) dismissed a plea by former prime minister Imran Khan, in which he sought to halt his trial on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts.

Khan had expressed concerns over the merits of the trial and alleged bias from the judge presiding over the case.

Legal experts suggest that a potential conviction, in this case, could have severe implications for Khan’s political career.

As per the court’s order, Khan has been directed to approach the Islamabad High Court to seek a ruling on his objections.

Earlier this month, the legal team representing Khan approached the Supreme Court after the high court rejected their plea to halt the trial based on the election commission’s petition.

According to Barrister Gohar Khan, who is representing Khan, they sought intervention from the top court.

However, one judge on the two-member panel of the Supreme Court said that they cannot interfere in the trial court proceedings.

As a result, the Supreme Court disposed of Khan’s petition and directed the high court to hear all of his petitions concerning the trial.

The trial court had indicted Khan in May on the charges and summoned him to commence his formal trial, which is now pending due to the challenge by his legal team in the high court.

The trial court case relates to an inquiry conducted by the election commission of Pakistan, which found Khan guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2019 to 2022.

The 70-year-old cricket hero-turned-politician has been embroiled in a string of court cases since he was ousted in a parliamentary vote of confidence last year after having fallen out with the powerful military, which tends to decide who will rule the 220-million south Asian nation.

The military denies having a role in his ouster.

(Reuters)