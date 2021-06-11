Pakistan’s Punjab allows walk-in vaccination for 18 years and above

By: SwatiRana

PAKISTAN’S Punjab will allow walk-in vaccination for people aged 18 and above from Saturday (12).

The decision was announced at the meeting held on Thursday (10), along with a move to block the SIM cards of citizens who refuse to get themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Punjab health minister Dr.Yasmin Rashid also decided to set up mobile vaccination centres outside the main shrines in the province.

There has been a considerable decrease in Covid-19 cases in Punjab because of mass vaccination, she added.

However, Punjab has failed to achieve its set target of Covid-19 vaccination, according to a report by the Punjab primary health department.

It had a target of vaccinating 129,000 people against Covid-19 in three days, but achieved only 40 per cent of that figure.

Fewer than 200,000 people are being administered the Covid-19 vaccine in the province.