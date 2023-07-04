Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 04, 2023
News

Pakistani woman falls for Indian man over PUBG, crosses border illegally with four kids

Seema, in her late 20s, crossed the border with her children through Nepal and entered Uttar Pradesh before reaching Greater Noida

The couple met on PUBG, a mobile game that became very popular during the Covid lockdown (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A Pakistani woman named Seema illegally entered India after developing a relationship with a man named Sachin through the gaming app PUBG.

Seema, in her late 20s, crossed the border with her four children through Nepal and entered Uttar Pradesh before reaching Greater Noida.

She and Sachin started living together in a rented apartment in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida.

However, local police received information about the presence of an illegal Pakistani woman in the area. As a result, the police detained her, and her four children, along with Sachin.

The owner of the rented apartment, Brijesh, informed the police that Seema and Sachin had rented the place in May.

According to Brijesh, the couple claimed to be married and had four children.

The appearance of Seema, wearing salwar suits and sarees, did not raise suspicion about her Pakistani nationality.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida), Saad Miya Khan, confirmed their detention and said that the woman and man were being interrogated.

Further details will be shared after the questioning is over.

