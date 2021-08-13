Website Logo
  • Friday, August 13, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 430,254
Total Cases 32,117,826
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 40,120
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 430,254
Total Cases 32,117,826
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 40,120

News

Pakistani forces clash with Afghan protesters at border crossing

Stranded Afghan nationals stand in queues as they wait for the reopening of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on August 13, 2021 (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTANI forces clashed on Thursday (12) with hundreds of Afghans stranded on Pakistan’s side of a commercially vital border crossing with Afghanistan after its closure by Taliban insurgents, Pakistani security officials said.

The disturbances broke out after a 56-year-old Afghan traveller died of a heart attack as he waited in the dusty heat to enter Afghanistan via the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing, Arif Kakar, a Pakistani official on the scene, said.

Protesters carried his body to a local Pakistani government office, demanding that the border be reopened. Some began throwing stones at security forces, who responded by firing tear gas and charging the protesters with batons to disperse them. No injuries were reported.

The Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing is landlocked Afghanistan’s second busiest entry point and main commercial artery to the Pakistani seacoast.

The Taliban, who captured the crossing last month as part of a major advance across Afghanistan as US-led foreign forces withdraw, announced its closure on August 6 in protest against a Pakistani decision to end visa-free travel for Afghans.

The hardline Islamist Taliban are demanding that Pakistan allow Afghans to cross the frontier with either an Afghan ID card or a Pakistani-issued refugee registration card.

Taliban fighters have rapidly taken territory from the Kabul government in recent weeks, including important border crossings with Iran and Central Asian countries that now provide significant customs revenue for the group.

Some 900 trucks went through the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing daily before the Taliban seized it.

Opening the border with Pakistan for visa-free travel would not only help the Taliban curry favour from ordinary Afghans but also shore up a route to areas of Pakistan that have housed Taliban fighters and some commanders.

Pakistan and the Taliban long maintained good relations though Islamabad says this ended after the 2001 US-led invasion of Afghanistan that ousted the radical Islamists from power for having sheltered al Qaeda militants who carried out the September 11 attacks on the United States.

Western capitals and the Kabul government say Pakistani support to the Taliban continues and many of its leaders enjoy safe haven in the country, something Islamabad denies.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Post Office to oppose six appeals in IT scandal
News
UK to send 600 troops to help Brits evacuate Afghanistan as Taliban continues seize
PAKISTAN
Pakistan says bus blast was a suicide bombing
UK
Blackburn teacher creates most henna art world record
News
Exclusive: Casteism still infects Indian sports
UK
Scottish lawyer Aamer Anwar faces probe over ‘professional misconduct’
UK
End of self-isolation for ‘pinged’ double-jabbed adults from Aug 16
UK
Instagram launches tools to curb abusive and racist content
News
UK students react to GCSE results
PAKISTAN
Pakistan test-fires nuclear-capable ballistic missile
UK
Hotwells man, who attacked partner with vacuum cleaner, spared jail
PAKISTAN
US finds Pakistan useful only to clean up Afghan mess: Imran Khan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Post Office to oppose six appeals in IT scandal
UK to send 600 troops to help Brits evacuate Afghanistan…
Pakistani forces clash with Afghan protesters at border crossing
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter gets a new…
Pakistan says bus blast was a suicide bombing
UK watchdog to investigate Covid testing firms over high prices