Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Pakistan train siege: Two-day rescue ends, at least 25 bodies retrieved

Security forces said they rescued more than 340 passengers after a two-day operation that ended late on Wednesday.

pakistan train siege Reuters

An injured man, who was rescued from a train after it was attacked by separatist militants, is brought to a hospital for treatment in Quetta, Pakistan, March 13, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 13, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

AT LEAST 25 bodies, including those of 21 hostages, were retrieved on Thursday following a deadly train siege by separatist gunmen in Pakistan, officials said. The retrieval came ahead of the first funerals for those killed in the attack.

Security forces said they rescued more than 340 passengers after a two-day operation that ended late on Wednesday.

The attackers had bombed a remote railway track in Balochistan’s mountainous region before storming a train carrying around 450 passengers.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group, claimed responsibility for the assault. The group is one of several that accuse outsiders of exploiting Balochistan’s natural resources in the region near the borders of Afghanistan and Iran.

Conflicting death tolls have emerged from the incident. The military said in an official statement that the attackers killed "21 innocent hostages," while four soldiers died in the rescue operation.

A railway official in Balochistan said 25 bodies were transported by train from the hostage site to Mach town on Thursday morning.

"Deceased were identified as 19 military passengers, one police and one railway official, while four bodies are yet to be identified," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP.

A senior military official overseeing operations confirmed these details.

An army official, also speaking anonymously, earlier said the military death toll was 28, including 27 off-duty soldiers taken hostage.

Passengers who escaped described walking for hours through the mountains to reach safety, saying they witnessed people being shot dead by militants.

The first funerals were expected to take place on Thursday. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was also set to visit Balochistan, his office said.

"The prime minister expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of security personnel and train passengers during the operation," his office stated.

'Our women pleaded'

The BLA released a video showing an explosion on the railway track, followed by militants emerging from the mountains to attack the train.

Attacks by separatist groups have increased in recent years, mainly targeting security forces and ethnic groups from outside the province.

Muhammad Naveed, one of the survivors, told AFP: "They asked us to come out of the train one by one. They separated women and asked them to leave. They also spared elders."

"They asked us to come outside, saying we will not be harmed. When around 185 people came outside, they chose people and shot them down."

Babar Masih, a 38-year-old Christian labourer, told AFP that he and his family walked for hours to reach a train that could take them to a makeshift hospital.

"Our women pleaded with them and they spared us," he said.

"They told us to get out and not look back. As we ran, I noticed many others running alongside us."

Security forces have been fighting a decades-long insurgency in Balochistan. The province saw a rise in violence last year compared with 2023, according to the independent Center for Research and Security Studies.

(With inputs from AFP)

afghanistanbaloch liberation armybalochistanblahostagesinsurgencyiranmilitantspakistanpakistan train hijackingpakistan train siegepakistan train siege endssecurity forces

Related News

Alia Bhatt opens up on ADHD, anxiety & motherhood: “I’m doing it my way”
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt opens up on ADHD, anxiety & motherhood: “I’m doing it my way”

Kim Kardashian spills on Kris Humphries £1.5M engagement ring drama: “I paid for most of It”
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian spills on Kris Humphries £1.5M engagement ring drama: “I paid for most of It”

India hosts six of world’s nine most polluted cities
Asia

India hosts six of world’s nine most polluted cities

More For You

JLR-Tata-Getty

JLR had initially planned to manufacture more than 70,000 electric vehicles at the facility. (Photo: Getty Images)

JLR halts plan to build EVs at Tata’s India plant: Report

JAGUAR LAND ROVER (JLR) has put on hold plans to manufacture electric vehicles at Tata Motors’ upcoming £775 million factory in southern India, according to a news report.

The decision was influenced by challenges in balancing price and quality for locally sourced EV components, three of the sources said. They added that slowing demand for electric vehicles was also a factor.

Keep ReadingShow less
Samir Shah: BBC must do more to reflect UK's diversity
Dr Samir Shah

Samir Shah: BBC must do more to reflect UK's diversity

BBC chairman Samir Shah insisted that the corporation must do much more to ensure its staff reflects the country as a whole, as it needs more 'variety and diversity'.

He added that diversity should not be limited to ethnicity, where progress has been made, but should also include diversity of thought, particularly by including more voices from the northern working class.

Keep ReadingShow less
starlink-jio-reuters

Under the agreement, Jio will offer Starlink equipment through its retail outlets and support customer service, installation, and activation. (Photo: Reuters)

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio to offer SpaceX’s Starlink internet in India

JIO Platforms, owned by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has signed an agreement with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to provide Starlink’s satellite internet service to customers in India.

The announcement came a day after rival telecom company Bharti Airtel signed a similar agreement.

Keep ReadingShow less
pakistan train siege reuters

A passenger, who was rescued from a train after separatist militants attacked it, receives medical aid at the Mach Railway Station in Mach, Balochistan, Pakistan, March 11, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Pakistan train siege: 155 hostages freed, 27 militants killed

PAKISTAN security forces launched a "full-scale" operation on Wednesday to rescue train passengers taken hostage by militants in the southwest, security sources said. Over the past 24 hours, 155 hostages have been freed.

The train, carrying more than 450 passengers, was seized at the entrance of a tunnel in a remote frontier district. An unknown number of hostages remain captive.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kyle-Clifford-Reuters

Clifford had pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, one of false imprisonment, and two charges of possessing offensive weapons. (Photo: Hertfordshire Police /Handout via REUTERS)

Crossbow killer sentenced to life for triple murder and rape

A FORMER soldier who murdered three women and raped one of them in an attack involving a crossbow and a knife has been sentenced to life in prison.

Kyle Clifford, 26, received a whole-life term for each of the murders of Carol Hunt, 61, wife of BBC sports commentator John Hunt, and their daughters Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc